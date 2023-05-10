On April 30, 12-year-old Ludington resident Tommy Seng left the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as the Eastern National Champion gymnast in the level seven, 12-year-old division.
“Tommy competed in the 2023 Developmental Program Eastern National Championships as a level-seven, 12-year-old division,” mom Sara Seng said. “Tommy competed at nationals against the top 32 gymnasts in his level and age in the 25 eastern United States.”
This season, Tommy won state champion on floor, pommel horse, vault, parallel bars, high bar, and all-around, qualifying him for the regional championships. There, he won regional titles on high bar and vault, second on floor, parallel bars and all-around, qualifying for nationals, where he won champion on vault, pommel horse and all-around. He also placed sixth on parallel bars, seventh on floor and high bar and 13th on rings.
“The highlight for Tommy was competing his double back salto on floor for the first time,” Sara said. “Tommy started recreational gymnastics when he was four and he started competing at age seven, thanks to the help of ChalkHeadz Training Center, who coached him during his first two seasons and introduced him to his current team Empowered Athletics located in Grand Rapids.”
Empowered Athletics has a large boys team, with coaches specifically trained in men’s gymnastics, Sara stated. She also said that currently her son competes for Empowered Athletics in Grand Rapids.
“He has been on their competitive team for four years,” she said. “Empowered Athletics is not only the closest men’s program to Ludington, but also one of the best teams in Michigan.”
Tommy’s parents, Sara and Jacob Seng are the owners and operators of NorthStar Chiropractic and NorthStar Fitness in Ludington. Sara stated that Tommy showed an interest in gymnastics at quite a young age.
“Tommy has been in gymnastics since he was four and he is 12 now,” she said. “He grew up in our family’s gym, NorthStar Fitness. He has been swinging from the rings since he was toddler. Tommy became interested in competitive gymnastics while watching Simone Biles compete in the 2016 Olympics.”
Since living an hour and a half away from the Grand Rapids gym Tommy competes for, Sara stated that the family has utilized their gym in order to accommodate his training schedule.
“Tommy participates in competitive gymnastics in a very unconventional way due to living in Ludington,” she said. “Tommy trains at Empowered Athletics once a week and four days per week he trains in Ludington at NorthStar Fitness, where I coach him. The coaches at Empowered Athletics work with me to guide Tommy’s skill development and routine composition.
“Tommy also receives encouragement and guidance from Sheryl DeWeerd, a former gymnastics coach and current national rated judge for women’s gymnastics from Ludington. Her expertise in floor, high bar and vault have been invaluable to Tommy’s success.”
Sara stated that Tommy will be competing level seven again next year because he must be 14-years-old in order to move to the next level of competition. Along with gymnastics, Tommy also participates in football, horseback riding and track for OJ DeJonge Middle School.
“The meet itself was really exciting and it was awesome to watch all the talented gymnasts that were competing,” Sara said. “It was also thrilling to watch him win on a national level, but the most rewarding part is always watching him work hard and seeing the satisfaction he feels when acquiring new skills or overcoming challenges in the gym. Winning a national championship is just another token of all his hard work.”