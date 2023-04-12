SCOTTVILLE — Decisions, decisions, decisions.
That is what some local high school seniors were faced with Wednesday during the inaugural Financial Reality Fair at West Shore Community College, and those decisions helped them see how their financial futures could be affected.
Roughly 85 seniors from Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern attended the event.
The financial fare was a joint venture between WSCC, The Mason County Promise and Filer Credit Union, according to Filer Credit Union CEO Kyle Gurzynski.
“What we are doing today is a simulation of making a one month decision on things like their housing situations, the type of vehicle they will be driving, what kind of lifestyle they want to live,” Gurzynski said. “Every decision they make has a monetary value tied to it, which will affect those decisions as well.”
Gurzynski said there were financial counselors (from Filer Credit Union) on hand to talk with the seniors about some of the decisions made and how to correct them if they find themselves dipping into the red.
Jody Maloney, the executive director of the Mason County Promise, said this really meets a need for high school seniors to give them content that they need to know for life after high school.
“This also allows us to see the seniors before they graduate,” she said. “A lot of the time we do not see them before graduation, if at all. This is a way to get them information before they are gone.”
Maloney said the seniors have done some financial education in pockets in classrooms and smaller groups but this Financial Reality Fair really reaches a broader audience.
“The thing I like about this is it is engaging and the students will have interaction with people from our community, both professional and volunteers and they will get targeted tours of the campus depending on their plans after high school.”
Joan Vidak, Mason County Central High School counselor, said this is a great program because you can never have enough financial literacy.
“Even if you have taken it in high school or your parent taught you a few things, you can never be prepared enough for life after high school and life after college,” she said, “There is so much information coming at them I think it is important to get this now before they leave high school and have their own apartments and living expenses and just life expenses.
“It is a great simulation of some things that could come at them, and it is a fun way for them to learn some valuable things before they graduate.”
Mason County Central senior Gavin Shirey thought Wednesday’s financial fair will be helpful in the future, to at least have a plan. Obviously it will not be exact to what went on today but it will help to give us an idea for the future.
“For me I did not feel like I needed the information as much because my parents have been preparing me for this since my freshman year. But this gives me a further idea for my future,” said senior Vincent Williams.
Madison Heidorf felt fortunate to have the opportunity to experience the financial fair. The senior plans to further her education following graduation this spring.
“This is really the first step or first year experience at WSCC,” he said. “This is the kick-off for what will be an intentional experience that we are setting for students if they do choose to come to WSCC,” said Chris Barry, dean of students services at WSCC.