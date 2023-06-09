“It just seems like an endless hike,” Joan Young said Wednesday evening of her 4,800-mile trek of the North Country Trail that started in December 2021. “But I’m approaching the end.”
Checking in from the trail, the Scottville area resident is under 80 miles to go to finish the trail logging more than 430 days hiking since beginning. Heavy snow in the Upper Peninsula in late December caused her to pause the pursuit until spring arrived.
Now, she’s completing sections left undone with a planned completion on June 18.
“I still have trouble thinking of this as anything epic,” she said, adding it seems like a string of hikes, “mostly fun.”
North Country Trail enthusiasts and supporters might disagree.
People are invited to walk the last few miles with Young or to greet her upon her arrival at the completion point, Timber Creek, where the North Country Trail crosses U.S. 10 in Lake County several miles east of the Mason-Lake County line the afternoon of June 18.
In 2010, Young became the first woman to complete the trail, doing so in a section hike. This time, in her mid-70s, Young completed the bulk of it in a through hike.
Those wanting to walk the last six miles can join Young at the Centerline Road trail crossing west of Mack Road at about 11:30 a.m. on the 18th. Or, join in the walk for the final three miles at the Eighth Street crossing, also west of Mack Road, at about 12:45 p.m. Both sites are in Lake County.
Later that afternoon, after the celebration ends at Timber Creek, the Spirit of the Woods NCT Trail Chapter Young is a member of, will host a potluck meal at a cabin near the Vince Smith Bridge with the chapter providing the pulled pork.
Those wishing to participate should RSVP to Loren at bachlobach@gmail.com.
Young set off on the hike heading south and east before Christmas 2021. She hoped to complete the hike in its entirety by Christmas 2022.
After more than 430 days of hiking, she said she’s ready for this trek to be done.
An author of a mystery book series geared for youth, she said she is needing to be out again selling books, adding, “I’m mentally ready to be back.”
While most recognize the physical challenge of such a hike, Young has said the mental challenge is equally important.
The June 18 completion date will mark 18 months and 18 days on the trail.
“I’m tired, a good kind of tired,” she said. “In general, I feel pretty good. I’ve loved seeing the trail a second time.”
She’s enjoyed company and companionship of other hikers who joined her for a day or longer or who helped station her camper and fix meals for her or shuttled her to or from trailheads to the camper where she slept.
“There have been more than 50 people, friends, who have hosted or shuttled me. Three people were major spotters. I think I wore a couple of them out,” she said.
A “whole bunch of friends” turned out for day hikes with her.
“The big surprise was Bill of Ann Arbor. He will have walked over 1,000 of the 4,800 miles with me,” Young said. “He and I got along quite well. He’ll be there on the 18th.”
Young has been blogging about the trip at myqualitydau.blogspot.com.