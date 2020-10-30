The Inn at Ludington is hosting a harvest festival in its backyard and garden area from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today (Friday) and Saturday.
The entry fee is $3 per child, capped at $10 per family.
The festival will be the first of what Property Manager Lena Bluestein hopes to become an annual event.
“We wanted to offer the community something safe and fun with the normal events being canceled,” Lena said. “If it goes well, we’ll make it an annual festival.”
Temperatures will be checked upon entering and people will be asked to social distance, Lena said.
She asks that families park on the side streets because the private parking will be used as part of the staging.
“There’ll be an area where you enter with lights and a fog machine. You’ll enter the garden where the activities will be. They will be pumpkin patch croquet and spider-web bullseye. Each (activity) has a small prize,” Lena said. “The games will be modified so they won’t spread germs.”
She expects it will take about 20 to 30 minutes for families to cycle through the four games and they will stagger groups.
Punch will be offered at the start — poured by a mad scientist — but no food, except what kids win at the games.
The inn team hung lanterns from the garden trees, made a spot for photos with hay bales and started to put together the games on Thursday evening.
There will be plenty of atmosphere, but it’ll be “spooky not scary,” Lena assured.
“I think it’s going to be fun,” she said.
Lena said she’s a sucker for throwing parties. And when she proposed the idea to the staff, they jumped on board and offered to bring their own decorations.
Located on the corner of Washington and Ludington avenues, the inn itself was built in 1889 and has been in Lena’s family for 18 years.
Though the rumors that the inn is haunted have no basis, Lena said it’s fun to keep the reputation alive, especially during the Halloween season.
The inn closed temporarily this year while Lena’s father was out of the country. At the end of three months, Lena, her husband Daniel, sister Kristina Smalley, brother-in-law Jonathan, and friend Chasity Morris decided to take it on as a group of property managers.
They started on July 1, excited about the challenge. The team members all have full-time jobs and take turns managing to get the inn back it on its feet.
Like others in the industry, they had to adapt — such as modifying the breakfasts — but it didn’t seem to slow things down. Lena said they had a vision to breathe new life into the inn and it had an excellent summer and fall so far.
They might even keep some of the changes, she said.
The inn was built by the town pharmacist and each room is unique.
“It’s such a fun way to experience Ludington,” she said. “People can come and stay in a historic home that’s a part of the city.”
With the season slowing down and fall tours starting, they thought it would be a good time for something like a festival.
“People don’t think about coming for Halloween, but I’m optimistic about the traffic and happy to do it for the kids and community,” she said.
Even if it’s not a huge event, Lena said it should be fun for their own children.
“We’re hoping to provide a fun event for families at a safe venue this holiday season,” she said.