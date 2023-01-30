Unemployment rates in Mason, Manistee, Lake and Oceana counties rose both over the month and over the year in December 2022.
According to non-seasonally adjusted data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budgets (DTMB), monthly jobless rates ticked up locally, with each of the four area counties surpassing Michigan’s 3.8% unemployment rate for the month.
Jobless rates are not based on receipt of unemployment benefits. They represent the number of individuals who sought employment during the month, were able to accept a job if one was offered, and reported no job earnings at the time of a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Individuals who meet those criteria, regardless of whether they receive unemployment benefits, are included in unemployment data, according to the DTMB.
Mason County had the lowest unemployment among the four neighboring counties. The county’s jobless rate for December was 5.9%, which was up compared to 5.2% in November, and in comparison to 5.6% in December 2021.
Mason County had 87 more unemployed people in December than it had in November, and 47 more than at the same time last year.
The number of employed people in the county dropped from 12,084 in November to 11,990 in December. There were 68 more people working compared to December 2021, however.
The county’s labor force decreased slightly from 12,746 people in November to 12,739 in December. But the workforce showed gains in comparison to 12,624 people in December 2021.
Manistee County’s jobless rate rose significantly from 5.4% in November to 6.7% in December. The monthly jobless rate was also up from 6% in December 2021.
There were 130 more unemployed people in the county in December than there were in November, and 96 more than in December 2021.
The number of employed people in Manistee County dropped by 149 over the month, and by 96 people over the year.
There were reductions in the county’s labor, which dropped over the month from 9,917 people to 9,898, but the workforce was up compared to 9,518 people in December 2021.
Oceana County’s December jobless rate was 6.8%, up from 5.8% in November and from 6.5% in December 2021.
There were 113 more jobless people in the county in December than there were in November, and 65 more than a year prior.
The number of working people dropped by 293 over the month, but increased by 427 compared over the year.
The county’s workforce decreased slightly from 11,739 people in November to 11,559 in December. Like Mason and Manistee counties, Oceana saw gains compared to December 2021, when there were 11,067 people in the workforce.
Lake County had the highest monthly unemployment among the four counties, with a 7.9% jobless rate. Joblessness was up compared to 6.4% in November and 7% in December 2021.
There were 56 more unemployed people in December than there were in November, and 54 more than a year prior.
The number of employed people decreased from 3,832 in November to 3,763, but there was an increase compared to 3,520 people in December 2021.
Lake County’s workforce decreased by about 40 people over the month, but increased by 297 people over the year.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s December 2022 unemployment rate of 5.9% ranked 56th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,739 people in the labor force with 11,990 working and 749 jobless.
Manistee County’s December 2022 unemployment rate of 6.7% ranked 61st among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 9,898 people in the labor force with 9,233 working and 665 jobless.
Oceana County’s December 2022 unemployment rate of 6.8% ranked 62nd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,559 people in the labor force with 10,770 working and 789 jobless.
Lake County’s December 2022 unemployment rate of 7.9% ranked 73rd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 4,055 people in the labor force with 3,736 working and 319 jobless.
Livingston County had the lowest jobless rate in the state at 2.4%, while Mackinac County, at 15.9%, had the highest.
STATEWIDE
Michigan’s December jobless rate was 3.8%, marking an increase from 3.5% in November but a decrease compared to 4.2% in December 2021.
The number of unemployed people in the state rose over the month, from approximately 169,000 in November to roughly 186,000 people in December, but it decreased compared to about 199,000 in one year before.
The state’s labor force remained about the same from month to month, at roughly 4.8 million people. There were modest gains compared to about 4.78 million in December 2021.
Eighty-one Michigan counties demonstrated unemployment rate gains over the month, while 67 had increases over the year, according to a press release from the DTMB.