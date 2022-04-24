Local naturalist Dave Dister led a group of more than a dozen on a guided hike through the forest on Saturday, decoding the landscape, explaining how people have made use of it and speaking from long experience with the natural world.
The hike was part of AFFEW’s Earth Day Celebration, which saw several other ecological workshops and activities hosted at the United Methodist Church.
Dister led the group for about an hour through a trail loop behind the church in weather that had gotten remarkably warm by the afternoon. While it was a day after Earth Day, April 23 happened to be Celebrate Trails Day, so the hike was doubly festive.
Dister set out from the front of the church with two books in hand — one of his own, “The Birds of Mason County, Michigan,” and another on the state’s frogs, toads and salamanders. Along the way, he’d be on the lookout for redback salamanders, a lizard often found by small ponds that accumulate in the spring.
The first stop was near the U Dig It Community Garden, where Dister broke down the differences between red and white pine trees. White pines grow needles in clusters of five — the same number of letters in “white” — while red pine needles usually grow in twos.
“White pine was very valuable for ship masts in New England, when the pioneers came over and they were creating new ships,” Dister said. “In fact, it was worth its weight in gold, just about.”
A short distance later, he distinguished the rounded leaves of white oaks and the bristled leaves of red oaks. Then, he stood in a field amid a tangle of sweet-fern shrubs up to his knees and explained that they weren’t really ferns at all. There’s a hint, he said, in the fact that the name is hyphenated, as botanists often put hyphens in misleading plant names.
The “unique shrub” — the only one in its genus, and more common in east Mason County than west — is also “very fragrant” and makes for a bold cup of tea, he said, scraping a twig with his knife to release the aromas.
“Put one leaf in a quart of water and man, it’s strong,” he said. “Pioneers used it for tea, and it’s a medicinal plant for native people. It smells good if you put it inside a pillow.”
As he explained the shrub’s properties, the crowd drew his attention to a bird flying above a forest behind him. Dister, looking through the binoculars hanging at his neck, said it could be a broadwing hawk.
The group kept walking down the trail to the edge of the woods, where Dister stopped to point out the distinctive “wavy branches” of a sassafras tree and looked in vain under a log for a redback salamander.
Before the group could get moving again, though, this reporter spotted what he thought at first was a worm in the path. When Dister picked it up, he declared it a brown snake — a wetland snake that had “wandered quite a ways from its wet area.” He held the skinny reptile in hand, noting that brown snakes feed on earthworms and “hardly even attempt to bite.”
Hardly a few steps later, Dister found a garter snake, a species he said is “far more abundant” than browns.
“I’ve never had two snakes on this trip before. Everything’s coming out with this weather,” he said.
The next attraction was a balsam fir, Dister’s “favorite Christmas tree” with a fragrance “far better than any pine.” He held the green, segmented reed of a horsetail scouring rush, which he snapped into several pieces and was able to roughly reassemble. The group passed a black cherry tree, which Dister said is the tallest type on the Great Lakes.
Passing a witch hazel tree, Dister noted the “mechanical snap” that sends the tree’s seeds flying from their capsules as far as 30 feet. Later, he imagined that mischievous boys in one-room schoolhouses would stow the capsules in the nooks and crannies, waiting for them to go off.
Leaving an eastern hemlock, a “very graceful” tree important to some birds’ breeding patterns, Dister stopped to listen to what he said was a red-bellied woodpecker’s trill call.
A little ways off the path, he discussed the color of a yellow birch tree, “the only birch we have in the wetlands.”
“Yellow is maybe not the best description, but back in the old days, 1600s-1700s, people probably didn’t use the word yellow very much. It might have been light red or light orange. Orange was a recent innovation, too,” he said. “I would think it’s closer to, say, a bronze color, or perhaps even goldish.”
While there weren’t any low-hanging stems to sample, Dister said the yellow birches give off a “root beer-like smell,” the species being one of the origins of birch root beer.
“You remember that (smell), especially if you’re a youngster, and haven’t been exposed to the smells of nature and everything else that got me hooked when I was young,” he said.
Dister stopped on a wooden bridge over a wet patch of forest and had the group imagine a soundscape.
“If you were to come here at dawn or dusk, or even the middle of the night on a warm night, your ears would explode with spring peepers and wood frogs,” he said. “A wood frog, in a mass, they sound like a whole bunch of ducks or geese. I didn’t realize that until the early ‘80s when I lived in the Poconos, and thought, ‘What are those geese doing in a forest?’ Duh, they’re wood frogs.”
Leading the group off the bridge, he pointed ahead and called out a cardinal mid-stride. Then, from a pond off the trail to the right, he heard the quack of a wood frog and, hushing the group, leafed through one of the books in his hand for a photo of one. After a few quiet moments, whatever was in the pond made a couple more soft sounds and the group was walking again.
Near a pavilion at the end of the trail, Dister flipped over a log and found tunnels burrowed by mice, but no redback salamander.
But even without the lizard sighting, the group walked out of the forest — some to their cars, others to another Earth Day activity — with a better sense for what’s out there in the woods and what makes it interesting.