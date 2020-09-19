It should be a good apple crop this year. The weather was just right, according to Ron Peterson of Otto Peterson Farms.
“Everything is bearing very well,” he said.
Otto Peterson Farms is in Pere Marquette Township, south of Ludington and west of the Pere Marquette Highway.
Ron and his siblings, Russ Peterson, Jen Richert and Leandra Wood run the family orchard.
“The four of us run the farm together. Ron and I do the day-to-day operations,” Russ said.
Jen oversees the payroll taxes and labor.
Ron, dubbed the “brains of the outfit” by Russ, said it was a good spring.
“We didn’t have much frost, so we didn’t lose fruit to the frost. We’ve had rains at the right time during the growing season and as we get close to the harvest, we’ve had cool nights which put a good color on the apples,” Ron said.
The empires are expected to be light this year, he said.
“The honeycrisps are looking beautiful,” Russ said.
As long as there isn’t a hard freeze, which causes apples to drop, the fall harvest should be plentiful.
The farm produces approximately 1 million pounds of apples. It’s considered a “small grower,” Russ said.
Otto Peterson Farms grows about 10 different varieties, including empire, jonagold, Ida red, gala, red and yellow delicious.
“We are most proud of our honeycrisps,” Russ said.
The empires are good for kids because they are small and people can make caramel apples out of them, Jen said.
The Ida reds will be harvested in another month, the empires are about two weeks away and the honeycrisps will be picked as soon as next week.
They try to sell the apples fresh as much as possible through word of mouth.
“People say I’d like a half-bushel of empires and bushel of honeycrisp and we get it together and deliver it right to them,” Russ said. “People are buying them, taking them home and making their pies, making their sauce or just eating them.”
The rest goes to Peterson Farms in Shelby for processing.
“Good people, but no relation,” Ron said.
The orchard is about 100 acres — half tart cherries, half apples.
The family comes together to pick the cherries, but they hire additional help for the apple harvest, Russ said.
The children pitch in, just like the siblings did when they were kids.
“Our children are out there working with us,” Russ said.
He said it’s been a great way for the kids to pay their way through college.
Jen said watching the kids — Jen has four, Leandra has three, Russ and Ron both have four — enjoy working together has made it clear they made the right decision to keep the farm going after their father passed away.
The Peterson siblings are the fifth generation to work the same land. Otto, their father, and his brother, Stanley, expanded it during their time. Stanley, who lives nearby, still offers guidance.
Jen said the spouses — Dan, Sharon, Larry and Tanya — all do their share and they work as a “team of eight.”
Besides bringing the family together, they enjoy working outdoors.
“And it’s gratifying when we get to eat the fruit,” Ron said.