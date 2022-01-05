Local artist Marie Marfia spends a lot of time painting absurd scenes of skeletons. Her skeletons can be seen steering a ship into the Ludington harbor or reenacting “The Last Supper.”
But it’s “Forever Your Gator Girl,” a painting of a cowgirl skeleton saddled on a rearing alligator, that earned her a spot in Surreal Salon, an exhibition at the Baton Rouge Gallery in Louisiana running until Jan. 27.
In Marfia’s painting, the cowgirl holds her hat aloft while the alligator stands on two legs at the edge of a swampy pond. Puffy, pink clouds cover much of the sky.
It’s a 26-inch by 20-inch canvas with soft pastel on banded paper as a medium. The exhibition has it listed for sale online at a price of $1,700.
“It’s always great when one of your pieces gets into a show,” Marfia said. “Making them is a blast, and getting them juried in is icing on the cake.”
Marfia described the painting as an expression of nostalgia for Jacksonville, Florida, where she lived for 10 years. It also reflects the fears she conquered of that state’s notorious wildlife.
“When we first moved down there, I was convinced we were going to be eaten by alligators,” Marfia said. “I basically never left the house because I was like, something’s going to eat me or sting me or otherwise kill me.”
After a while, she ventured to walk her dogs in one of the city’s nature preserves, and “nothing tried to eat me,” she said. “You just kind of get used to it.”
She said that “Forever Your Gator Girl” could be seen as an expression of “getting to know where you are and exploring.”
“The cowgirl, she’s a pretty fearless kind of girl,” Marfia said. “She’s out in the wild, and she’s having a good time.”
Light-hearted skeleton paintings like “Forever Your Gator Girl” are a staple in Marfia’s body of work. She sells copies of the paintings as stickers, greeting cards and other items online and at events like last year’s Gold Coast Artisan Fair.
She also paints portraits and landscapes, and teaches classes at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Marfia recently sold three Christmas-themed skeleton paintings through Toy Box, an online art show. In 2020, she had a collection of landscape paintings shown at the Art on the Town gallery in Pentwater.
The Surreal Salon exhibition features the work of more than 50 artists, mostly from the U.S., each curated by surrealist oil painter Carrie Ann Baade.
“Forever Your Gator Girl” isn’t the first time Marfia has been featured in Surreal Salon — she said a skeleton-themed spoof of a Vincent Van Gogh portrait was accepted into its 10th annual show.