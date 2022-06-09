Ludington State Park is one of several in the state slated to have electric vehicle chargers installed sometime this year, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
A press release from the DNR stated that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer partnered with a nonprofit organization called Adopt a Charger and E.V. maker Rivian to install charging stations in several state parks as part of the Lake Michigan E.V. Circuit, an “electric vehicle route with reliable charging options along Lake Michigan and key tourism clusters.”
The circuit is part of an ongoing effort to bolster green technologies throughout Michigan, the DNR stated.
Ludington State Park, Charles Mears State Park in Pentwater and Orchard Beach State Park in Manistee are each on the “tentative” list of park locations set to have E.V. chargers installed “this year,” according to the release.
Jim Gallie, Ludington State Park manager, confirmed to the Daily News that there has been discussion about installing charging stations at the park, but he’s not sure exactly when it will happen.
He said they’d likely be set up somewhere near the Lake Michigan beach house near the park’s entrance.
“We’re just hoping that we can kind of take advantage of our beautiful location at the beach to (allow E.V. motorists to) recharge their vehicles as they’re traveling,” Gallie said. “If they’re traveling up U.S. 31, it’s probably nicer to go to the beach to charge your vehicle than a parking lot.”
Gallie said park officials are “looking forward” to the installation, whenever it happens. He added that several visitors have inquired about whether E.V. charging stations would ever be available, so park visitors are definitely eager for the installation to get underway.
Doug Barry, supervisor of Orchard Beach State Park, said his staff is thrilled about the prospect of adding the E.V. chargers.
“I’m excited. I think it’s a great idea,” Barry said. “Where better to rest and charge your vehicle than in a park?”
Like Gallie, though, Barry said he’s unsure about when the installation will take place.
“There was a contractor that came through three weeks ago. He was working with Consumers to implement this effort (but) he didn’t give me a timeline,” Barry said.
Barry said there’s a potential location for the charging station “right near our campground.”
At Charles Mears State Park, details are less clear.
Park Manager Manny Valdez said initial assessments determined that the park might not have the necessary equipment to accommodate the stations. He added that it was a shock to see Charles Mears on the list of parks slated for upcoming installations.
“Interestingly enough, I did not get confirmation that we’d get vehicle chargers installed here,” Valdez said. “We had people come and survey the area, and the initial impression was that the electrical power … wasn’t sufficient.”
But since that assessment, he said a Consumers Energy flag has turned up at the park without explanation that reads, “proposed electrical installation.”
“So maybe we’re getting them after all,” Valdez said.
Consumers Energy is providing funding to pay for electrical system upgrades required for charger installation, according to the DNR.
If the park does have the chargers installed, it wouldn’t impact staff or visitors much, according to Valdez.
“We’d handle them like we do handicap parking spaces. When parking fills up in the summertime, we’d hold the spot,” he said.
However, he added that he knows E.V. popularity is growing and there’s a need for additional stations along the lakeshore.
“I have seen a couple electric vehicles plugged in at camp sites, so I know that’s increasing in the area, and I’m learning more about how far they can go,” Valdez said. “A Tesla can’t get from the southern Michigan border to us (without charging) … so it does make sense that (Charles Mears) would be one of the spots. … It’s logical that we would be on the list.”
Both Gallie and Barry said their respective parks are set to receive electric Ford F-150s for staff use sometime in the near future as well.
MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT
According to the DNR, the Lake Michigan E.V. Circuit is a joint effort between the state; Adopt a Charger, which provides technical and marketing support for the project; Electric transmission company ITC will fund the use of the chargers for the first two years; Rivian; and Consumers.
The first of approximately 15 Rivian Waystation chargers were installed in late May at Holland State Park, the DNR stated.