Beneath Deborah Ann Chrystal’s warm, somewhat soft-spoken demeanor, there’s an adventurous spirit and an unrelenting drive to capture the beauty around her.
That’s exactly what the local writer, poet and award-winning photographer has done with her new book, “Walk on the Wild Side,” which is now in stores.
The hardbound, self-published, 300-plus-page book is filled with striking images of wildlife and colorful vistas of Ludington and the greater West Michigan area — birds taking flight, eagles soaring, the setting sun reflected in vivid red tones on the waters of Lake Michigan and more.
Though she’s always been a shutterbug, and a writer to boot, this is Deborah’s first book.
So what moved her — now a proud grandmother — to take that step after life spent documenting the outdoors? Posterity, and a desire to share what she sees with others, both played a part.
“I did it for two reasons: one is, I look at a picture of my grandma that I have in my bedroom. I knew her, but I didn’t ‘know her’ know her … I did this book to let my grandchildren know, ‘This is what my grandmother did,’” Deborah said. “They’ll have a vague memory of meeting me, but they’ll have the book. And that’s important to me.”
The second reason, she said, was to encourage others to keep an eye out for the natural beauty that Deborah hopes people won’t take for granted.
“The world is such a beautiful place,” she said. “So get out there and look.”
The book has been a labor of love for years, and with all the downtime during the pandemic, she was able to put in the extra time to finish up the lengthy process of putting it together.
It started with printing off and filling her home with all her favorites taken throughout the years. She walked around with photo prints on the floor looking for shots that stood out, vetoing those that didn’t.
“I learned as I went,” Deborah said. “I’ve been working on it off and on for years. It takes a good, solid two years to put it all together because it’s a huge project.
“There’s a person who has to lay it out, and I had to find a person who can do the color calibrations. … It took finding the right people, and I did.”
The photos — several of which are accompanied by musings, observations, stories and poems — are marked by intimacy and proximity, which is crucial to Deborah’s process.
“I do up-close-and-personal,” she said. “That’s the way.”
The animals she encounters in her trips through secluded trails, forests and fields don’t seem to mind — the birds, possums, chickens, deer, frogs and other animals featured in the book often seem to stare right into the lens, looming large on each page.
Deborah doesn’t have a particular secret for getting so close to the creatures. She said it’s really just a matter of patience, perseverance and a little bit of luck.
“I just stand still and they come to me like, ‘What’s this in my neighborhood?’” she said. “The animals just walk right up to me, and I get closer than most people get. You have to be patient and you have to be in the right place in the right time. You have to be outside every day … and be willing to be very flexible. If you’re traveling and you see something, you need to stop and explore that.
“My curiosity draws me to it, and my patience draws me to the task. Because I want it.”
Deborah lives in Ludington with her husband, John. She’s been in the area for about five years, but she’s been in West Michigan her whole life. She said she’s always loved the area. In many ways she considers “Walk on the Wild Side” to be an invitation to readers to take it upon themselves to see what Michigan has to offer.
The title comes from Deborah’s passion for the outdoors and its assorted wildlife.
“It’s a term like being out in the wild rather than being indoors,” she said. “It’s a wild ride outside — and people need to start looking. This generation doesn’t go outside to play, and it’s a shame that people aren’t outside looking at these things.”
Things were different during Deborah’s childhood. With no smartphone screens, no laptops, no social media — the outdoors was her playground, and she loved it.
She’s been a lover of nature since she was a child, exploring the forests, lakes and streams with her father, an avid hunter and angler who kickstarted her interest in photography.
“My dad gave me a Kodak Brownie Box film camera, and I started back when I was a little girl,” she said. “I was always outside, so I got a big interest in things that were outside,” she said. “I’ve always been an outdoors person, and I’ve always been interested in up-close-and-personal (photos), rather than big overviews.”
She favors Canon model cameras for her candid wildlife photos, and in the book, she keeps the animals front and center.
“I tried to avoid boats and lighthouses, so there’s very little of that. I just wanted solid nature,” she said. “That’s what people are missing and what’s what I want (people) to see. If they can’t get out … there it is. It’s in your lap, in the book.”
Though “Walk on the Wild Side” is still brand new, Deborah said she’s already met a lot of interesting people who have enjoyed it, and she’s looking forward to meeting more. That’s part of the point of the book, she said.
“The whole book is an introduction to my life … and an invitation to go outside, look for yourself and see what you find,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of people call me and tell me what they’ve found. That’s thrilling. I can’t wait to meet more people and hear their stories and what they find beautiful.”
Deborah has no plans to stop taking photos.
“I always have my camera around my neck, every place I go,” she said.
Asked if she’s interested in publishing another book, she said, “Always.”
But for now, she’s just excited for her grandkids to have a look. She wants them to look back later and see the world through Grandma’s lens and know she was an artist.
“When you get older, you start to think about how you’re going to be remembered. And this is that book. My grandchildren are waiting to get their book, and then they’ll see what I see,” she said. “I wish they could go on adventures with me, but there are a lot of adventures in this book.”
While she is putting some thought into what life will be like for her grandchildren when she’s gone, she’s not melancholy about it — far from it.
“The story’s just begun for me,” she said.
“Walk on the Wild Side” is available at the Book Mark in Ludington, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, the West Shore Community College bookstore, and the Book Nook & Java Shop in Montague, along with bookstores in Manistee, Traverse City and elsewhere.
Copies can be purchased from Deborah’s website, www.deborahchrystal.com.