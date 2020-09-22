Bob Taylor loves flying and loves taking kids up to experience the world he is so excited about. Taylor a member of the Mason County Pilots Association EAA Chapter 772 and has been flying for about 20 years.
Taylor and his associates with the chapter usually host a Young Eagles day, a program to give young people the opportunity to go flying in a general aviation airplane, at the Mason County Airport.
That day was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Taylor, on his own, rented a Cessna 172 just to give a group of kids the opportunity to fly with him on Saturday.
“I haven’t flown any kids yet this year, and I figured it has been long enough,” he said. “I (had) them wear masks and I (cleaned) the interior of the plane in-between rides.”
Taylor said the flights took about 15 minutes or so and there was enough room in the place for himself and three kids.
“We (flew) out over Hamlin Lake, (came) back along the beach and (headed) back to the airport,” he said. “It is enough to give them a little taste of flying.”
The EAA, or Experimental Aircraft Association, has flown more than 2 million kids.
“We have flown more than 5,000 here,” he said. “I have flown more than 500 myself.”
Taylor said it is a good program, and the group had a couple of pilots and a couple of aeronautical engineers come out of this program locally.
Taylor said those results is why the group does this.
“I never got to fly until I went into the Army. My first airplane trip was from Detroit to Fort Knox,” he said. “These kids are getting to fly when they are 8 years old, and they can come back every year. That is why we give them a log book to bring back every year.”
Taylor said for him, he just hopes that the kids have a good time and are not afraid to fly. And he enjoys seeing the smile on their faces and their reactions when they get off the airplane.
“I just love it,” he said. “I just love being up there.”