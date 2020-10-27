It was 40 degrees and rained on and off, but when Christine Lamb finished her second marathon on Monday afternoon she said she wasn’t cold.
The virtual marathon she did in the City of Ludington qualified her for the New York City Marathon. She had to average a 16-minute mile to qualify and she had an average 13-minute mile. Her personal goal was to finish the 26.2 miles in fewer than six hours — which she did.
After the highly competitive race went virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,000 spots were added for people who qualified. Lamb said she got lucky that she was one.
“It would have taken me 10 years to qualify,” she said. “You have to have a very fast pace to qualify or make it into the lottery drawing. The odds of making it into that race are difficult.”
Now she will be entered in a lottery to run the race in New York in 2021, 2022 or 2023.
Lamb started running in 2018. Within six months, she ran three races, the first race was a 5-kilometer on St. Patrick’s Day, the next was a 10K, then a half marathon in October. She completed her first marathon on Aug. 30 in Grand Rapids — one day before her birthday. Her goal was to finish a marathon before her 40th birthday.
“As a present to myself,” she said.
Since then, she’s focused on destination races.
Running in New York is one on her bucket list. She’s already run the Vegas Strip half marathon, two Disney World races including — one marathon — and a half marathon that went from Detroit to Canada and back.
Lamb is the West Shore Bank Ludington Market Branch Manager and used the main bank on Loomis Street where she works as an aid station by stopping inside after each 5-mile loop.
She invited people at the bank, along with friends and family, to track her during the run using an app called Strava. They were able to see where she was at in real-time.
Running is more mental than physical, which is why she wanted to get her team involved, Lamb said.
“I have a really great support system,” she said.
And it was crucial to have that support during a virtual race.
“It’s so important... because you don’t have the natural adrenaline of racing with other competitors,” she said.
Doing a virtual race allowed her to choose her start time and route, which she enjoyed. It took some planning, though.
“You have to map out your route, make sure you’re safe. You have to plan for hydration, fuel and where the bathrooms are. You have to let your family know where you’re at,” Lamb said.
Her husband, Adam, showed up throughout the run to help her push through.
“I kept popping up,” he said. “I was tracking her.”
“It was great to see (him),” she said. “I loved it.”
Tiffany Case, who has worked with Lamb for three years, came up with ways to encourage her during the run such as making posters.
“She is amazing. We do these things because we care. We’re a family and want to celebrate each others’ achievements,” Case said.
People at the bank ran out to meet her each time she came in.
Marilyn Gunder, the main bank receptionist, acted as her “pit crew” — handing her whatever she needed.
“This is very exciting. We’re all very excited,” Gunder said.
People gathered by her desk, waiting in anticipation for Lamb to reach the end of the final lap.
“We’ve been watching on our computers,” she said.
Her brother-in-law Paul Williams, chief financial officer at the bank, said she was the one who got her into running.
“I’m proud of her and excited for her,” he said.
Toward the end, several people stood outside the building to support her finish. They yelled “Go! Go! Go!” and set off confetti poppers to celebrate.
Her friend, Michelle Hemmer, ran along side her for the last half mile and also during miles 15 to 20 — which Lamb said were usually the hardest to get through.
“I knew she was going to run a loop with me. I did not know she was going to help me cross the finish. That support is so amazing,” Lamb said.
Her route started at the bank, led to Dowland Street, east to Washington Ave., north to Tinkham Ave., west to the beach, south to the Coast Guard Station, through Water Front Park and finally back to the bank.
“I’m so happy to be done!” Lamb said once she crossed the virtual finish line.
Gunder awarded Lamb with a “1st place” medal and there were hugs all around.
“You’re No. 1, Christine,” Gunder said as she placed the metal over Lamb’s head.
Lamb said running is a passion for her. She wakes up at 4:15 a.m. to run before work.
“Because of all the stress with COVID and all the changes, it’s a great way to start the day,” she said. “I run every morning. It’s the perfect way to start out because you feel good and accomplished.”
She also regularly runs with friends.
“I run with a group of girlfriends. We all have different goals and speeds,” she said. “We get together and do virtual races.”
Running is about challenging herself. She said she likes to have goals.
“I love to challenge myself, my body,” she said. “I was not athletic growing up. I struggled with my weight. I started with the Couch to 5K app. As soon as I finished my first 5K, I signed up to do my first 10K — the (Ludington) Lakestride — and I did the half marathon after that. It’s just a fun lifestyle.”
When asked why she chose to do marathons, she said “because they’re really hard.”
She has two mantras when she runs, one is “I can do hard things.” The other — “I didn’t come this far to only go this far.”
Her next challenge is to run 48.6 miles virtually during two weeks in November to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Next year she wants to hike the Grand Canyon.