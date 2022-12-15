As the first candle is lit Sunday night to observe the start of Hanukkah, Jewish families around the globe will celebrate the eight days and nights of the holiday commonly referred to as the Festival of Lights.
Commonly observed around between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Hanukkah is a minor Jewish holiday and just because it can coincide with the Christmas season, doesn’t mean that it’s really related in any way.
“I think the big thing a lot of people don’t truly understand is that it’s really a minor festival,” Ludington resident Les Kannon said. “It can be really blown up around Christmas, but it’s one of the minor holidays that was started after biblical times.”
During the second century BCE (before the common era), the Seleucids (Syrian-Greeks) ruled the Holy Land. They tried to force the Isreli people to accept their culture and beliefs instead of mitzvah (Judaism) observance and belief in God. A small group of poor yet faithful Jews, led by Judah the Maccabee, defeated one of the mightiest armies on earth and drove the Greeks off the land. The Holy Temple in Jerusalem was reclaimed by them and they rededicated it to the service of God. When they went to relight the temple’s menorah, they realized that there was only enough oil to burn for one night. Having faith in God, the Maccabees lit the menorah and it miraculously burned for eight nights, which was the amount of time it would have taken them to make more oil.
“Hanukkah means dedication,” Les said. “The rededicating the temple to the Jewish people and relighting the menorah.”
To celebrate Hanukkah, a candle is lit each night until all eight candles are lit on the eighth evening. Candles are placed in a menorah, which holds nine candles, where one candle sits differently than the others and its purpose is to be used to light the candles as the days progress.
“The ‘shamash’ is the top candle,” Les said. “On the first night, you start on the right, lighting the first night’s candle and so on throughout the eight days. Each new candle representing each new day is placed to the left of the previous candle and that is the first candle you light for that day of the festival. It takes 45 candles to do all eight days.”
Kannon and his wife, Liz and friend, Ludington resident Meryl Smith all practice Judaism and get together from time to time to celebrate some of the major and minor holidays and to discuss their religious beliefs.
“I grew up on Long Island,” Smith said. “We had an electric menorah growing up. You would screw the bulbs in and out of it. We’d place it in the window of our house and how people drive around and look for Christmas lights, we’d drive around and look for menorahs.”
Smith moved to Ludington in 1996 and her family has been celebrating Hanukkah and the Christmas holiday during their time here.
“We celebrate both holidays, but we just celebrate Hanukkah at home,” she said. “It’s really hard to practice here. We have a Christmas tree with a Star of David on the top and a lot of Hanukkah ornaments.”
Liz Kannon started converting to Judaism before marrying her husband.
“I started conversion classes the week before we got married,” Liz said. “We got married in a reformed synagogue.”
Les and Liz raised their children in the Jewish faith and remember a lot of fun times playing Hanukkah games and cooking food during the eight days.
“We’d play the dreidel and we’d play it like a gambling game, where you’d each have money or maybe candy to use,” Liz said. “The four Hebrew letters on the dreidel are ‘A,’ ‘M,’ ‘H,’ and ‘T,’ which stand for the first letter of each word of the statement, ‘A Miracle Happened There.’ The dreidels used in Israel state, ‘A Miracle Happened Here,’ so the ‘T’ would be an ‘H’ on those instead. Each letter stands for something you have to do during the game. The ‘A’ stands for ‘nothing’ the ‘M’ stands for ‘everything’ the ‘H’ stands for ‘half’ and the ‘T or H’ stands for ‘put in one’ and those were what you had to do when the dreidel landed on that specific letter.”
Food prepared for Hanukkah was usually fried to commemorate the oil and Liz and Meryl both stated that making latkes (potato pancakes) and having donuts is something they really enjoy. They also stated that they do give gifts each night to their children, but it isn’t how many people perceive the gift giving to be.
“Gift giving really has nothing to do with the holiday,” Liz said. “Our family does eight gifts, but having gifts at Hanukkah really didn’t start until the late-19th century when the Christmas culture started to become more popular.”
Meryl stated that her family also does seven small gifts and then one large gift on the eighth evening, but they still also celebrate Christmas with gifts as well.
“Hanukkah has become commercialized with Christmas,” Liz said. “I wish that people didn’t think it was the Jewish holiday of Christmas. It has nothing to do with Christmas.”
Although the Kannons celebrate Hanukkah and Smith celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas, they all stated that they have friends and family who celebrate different holidays and sentiments of Christmas greetings do not offend them.
“We’d go to friends' homes to celebrate their joyous holidays,” Liz said. “I’m not offended by ‘Merry Christmas.’ I just want people to be more aware that there are other religions out there.”