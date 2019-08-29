SCOTTVILE — Mason County Sheriff’s Office held an active assailant training for area educators Wednesday at the Mason County Central Upper Elementary School.
Faculty and staff members from MCC, Mason County Eastern and Ludington Area Schools were trained by the Sheriff’s Office road patrol, Ludington and Scottville police departments on how to respond to active shooter situations in the school.
