Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * HIGH WAVE ACTION, STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. * STRONG STRUCTURAL AND LONGSHORE CURRENTS, AS WELL AS RIP CURRENTS. * LAKESHORE FLOODING AND BEACH EROSION. WATER FORCED INTO CHANNELS BETWEEN PIER HEADS MAY FLOOD PORTIONS OF PORT TOWNS ALONG THE RIVER CHANNEL EDGES. WAVES MAY COMPLETELY SUBMERGE PIER DECKS AT TIMES. * LOCATION...ALL BEACHES FROM ST JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS... WINDS AND WAVES INCREASE AND BECOME HAZARDOUS AGAIN TODAY. WINDS TODAY WILL BE SOUTHWESTERLY AT UP TO 35 MPH, WITH WAVES OF 5 TO 8 FEET EXPECTED NORTH OF HOLLAND AND 3 TO 5 FEET SOUTH OF HOLLAND. SOUTH FACING PIERS WILL BE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO BEING SWAMPED BY WAVES AND FOR STRUCTURAL CURRENTS TODAY. LONGSHORE CURRENTS WILL BECOME MORE LIKELY THAN RIP CURRENTS. BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS TODAY WILL INCLUDE SOUTH BEACH AT SOUTH HAVEN, GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK, AND PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID SWIMMING AT LAKE MICHIGAN BEACHES OR WALKING OUT ON PIERS THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS! PIERS WILL BE HEAVILY SWAMPED BY WAVES. A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. FURTHER BEACH EROSION IS LIKELY AND LAKESHORE PROPERTY OWNERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF MORE DAMAGE TO THE DUNES AND BLUFFS. &&