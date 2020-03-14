In the wake of Gov. Whitmer’s decision Thursday night to close all Michigan K-12 schools for a three-week period due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 — or coronavirus — local school districts are establishing plans of action and advising parents about the coming weeks.
All public, private and boarding schools will be closed from Monday until Monday, April 6, and while the period from March 26 to April 5 was already set for spring break, that still leaves two weeks of educational time missed for many local schools.
School districts are working with the Michigan Department of Education to determine what the lapse will mean for the required instructional time, and whether or not the time will be forgiven or if waivers will have to be sought for some of the missed time. Waivers were sought and approved for the 2018-19 academic year for a large number of snow days.
