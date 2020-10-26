Unemployment rates continued to decline in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties, and throughout the state in September, but unemployment is still higher than normal as a result of COVID-19.
According to data from the Michigan Department of Management, Technology & Budgets (DTMB), Mason County’s jobless rate continued to inch downward in September as it’s done each month since hitting a possible all-time high of 25.4 percent in April amid pandemic-related layoffs.
The September unemployment rate for Mason County was 7.1 percent, down from 8 percent in August. The county dropped below 10-percent unemployment for the first time since the April when it hit 9.1 percent in July, and it’s continued to slowly decrease.
The number of jobless people in Mason County dropped to 976 from 1,129 in August and 1,273 in July.
Mason County’s gains are steady, but figures still show a stark contrast compared to the summer and early fall 2019. It’s fair to say COVID-19 has been the cause, DTMB economic analyst Nick Gandhi previously told the Daily News.
Compared to last year, Mason County’s jobless rate is up 3.4 percent from its 3.7-percent unemployment in September 2019. In August, the jobless rate was at 8 percent, compared to 4.3 percent at the same time last year.
Mason County saw the lowest jobless rate in the four-county area.
Decreases in unemployment were also reported in Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties, but those figures, too, were up compared to 2019.
Manistee County saw a decrease in unemployment from 9.4 percent in August to 8.3 percent in September. However, those rates are up compared to the 4-percent jobless rate of September 2019.
In Oceana County, the September jobless rate was 8.2 percent, down from 9.3 percent the previous month but up compared to 3.8 percent in September 2019.
The September unemployment rate in Lake County was 10.2 percent, down from 11 percent in August. In September 2019, Lake County had a 5.1 percent unemployment rate.
Mason was the only county in the region with a jobless rate lower than the 8.2-percent state average. Oceana County matched the state rate.
Decreases in joblessness from month to month and increases from year-to-year were reported throughout the state, according to the DTMB. In a release, the department state “all 83 Michigan counties recorded unemployment rate declines in September,” also noting that every county in the state had “pandemic-related” increases in joblessness for the year.
Some of the employment gains are being attributed to a smaller workforce, according to Wayne Rourke, acting director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.
“Michigan regional jobless rates decreased in September, but the reductions primarily were due to fewer persons in the state labor market,” Rourke stated.
The release also states workforce levels fell throughout the state between August and September in all 17 major labor markets. Workforce declines ranged from 0.1 to 3.5 percent, with the most pronounced month-to-month percent drop reported in the Muskegon metro area.
In Mason County, for instance, the workforce was down in September to 13,791 people from 14,234 people in August.
Other local statistics
Mason County’s jobless rate of 8.2 percent ranked it 48th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 13,791 people in the labor force, with 12,815 working and 976 jobless.
Manistee County’s jobless rate of 8.3 percent ranked it 69th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,184 people in the labor force, with 9,341 working and 843 jobless.
Oceana County’s jobless rate of 8.2 percent ranked 67th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,047 people in the labor force, with 11,056 working and 991 jobless.
Lake County’s jobless rate of 10.2 percent ranked it 82nd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,492 people in the labor force, with 3,887 working and 395 jobless.
Statewide
Michigan’s statewide unemployment rate for the month of September was 8.2 percent, with 399,000 jobless people. That’s a .7-percent decrease from August’s rate of 8.9 percent. However, compared to September 2019, when the jobless rate was 3.5 percent, there were 226,000 more unemployed people in the state, when the jobless rate was at 3.5 percent.
Mackinac County’s September unemployment rate of 4.2 percent was the lowest among Michigan’s 83 counties.
Wayne County’s unemployment rate of 12.5 percent was the highest among Michigan’s 83 counties.
