Unemployment rates rose statewide from November to December 2020, and increases in joblessness were also seen locally in Mason, Manistee, Lake and Oceana counties.
That’s according to recent data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), which reported that December jobless rates in the four-county area had increased not only compared to the previous month, but also in comparison to the previous year.
Mason County had the lowest December jobless rate among the four counties, with 5.8 percent. Still, that’s a 1-percent increase compared to the county’s November jobless rate of 4.8 percent.
There were 98 more unemployed Mason County residents in December than there were in November, and the labor force decreased from 13,492 people to 12,765 people from month-to-month.
Manistee County had the highest unemployment rate among the four counties with an 8.2-percent jobless rate for December. That figure marks an increase of 3.1 percent compared to November and 2.8 percent compared to December 2019. There were 249 more unemployed people in Manistee County in December than there were in November.
Manistee County’s labor force dropped from 9,904 people in November to 9,182 people in December. In December 2019, there were 13,171 people in the county’s labor force.
In Oceana County, the jobless rate increased 2.3 percent to 7 percent in December, and there were 111 more jobless people. The labor force was also down from 11,398 people in November to 10,873 people in December. Compared to 2019, Oceana County’s December unemployment rate was up 1 percent, and the labor force had 582 fewer people.
Lake County saw its jobless rate increase from 6.6 percent in November to 8 percent in December. The number of unemployed people rose from 247 to 278 from month to month. Increases were also seen in comparison to December 2019, when unemployment was at 5.8.
Lake County’s labor force was down from 3,723 people in November to 3,493 people in December. In December 2019, there were 3,789 people in the county’s labor force.
Prior to December, Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties had remained relatively stable from month-to-month despite jobless rates climbing throughout much of the state. As the Daily News reported, November’s rates for these counties had either decreased or remained the same compared to October 2020, despite statewide increases.
Officials are attributing the advances in joblessness and workforce losses, at least in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout. This trend was seen statewide, according to the DTMB.
“Regional labor markets experienced pandemic-related and seasonal job cuts in December,” Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, stated in a press release, adding that “2020 annual average jobless rates rose significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Nick Gandhi, an economic analyst with the DTMB, told the Daily News in fall 2019 that, with increases in positive COVID-19 cases and added restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the disease during the holidays, the area was expected to see increases in unemployment reflected in future data.
The state refocused its efforts to restrict gatherings after cases started to spike in the fall, and many of those restrictions went into effect in November.
Other statistics
Mason County’s December jobless rate of 5.8 percent ranked 46th among the state’s 83 counties. There were 12,765 people in the labor force with 12,020 working and 745 jobless.
Manistee County’s December jobless rate of 8.2 percent ranked 75th among the state’s 83 counties. There were 9,182 people in the labor force with 8,430 working and 753 jobless.
Oceana County’s December jobless rate of 7 percent ranked 64th among the state’s 83 counties. There were 10,873 people in the labor force with 10,111 working and 762 jobless.
Lake County’s December jobless rate of 8 percent ranked 74th among the state’s 83 counties. There were 3,493 people in the labor force with 3,215 working and 278 jobless.
Clinton and Washtenaw counties had the lowest December unemployment in the state, with a rate of 3.6 percent each.
Mackinac County had the highest December unemployment rate in the state with 12.6 percent.
Statewide
Employment throughout Michigan declined in December, both from month-to-month and from year-to-year. The DTMB stated that all 83 Michigan counties demonstrated jobless rate hikes in December, the largest of which was a 5.3-percent increase in Mackinac County. From 2019 to 2020, 66 Michigan counties exhibited jobless rate increases, with Wayne County’s 7.9-percent increase being the largest.
The statewide December jobless rate was 7.3 percent, with 347,000 jobless people. That’s a 1-percent increase compared to November. In December 2019, the statewide unemployment was at 3.7, and there were 175,000 jobless people.