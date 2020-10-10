Third-graders from Foster Elementary and Mason County Central Upper Elementary schools have been taking advantage of the virtual Nature at School program.
Third-graders at both schools study the state of Michigan for social studies.
“The first unit is on the geography of Michigan,” said teacher Christine James.
James, who teaches third grade at Foster, said the program was a great opportunity for her students to see the geography of Michigan throughout different parts of the state without having to leave the classroom.
The Nature at School program was developed for classroom teachers in grades three through 12 and created by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Cheri Rozell said her classroom at Mason County Upper Elementary School is discussing what makes Michigan special, including its geography, the Great Lakes and Michigan’s natural resources, and the program is a great way to enrich those studies.
The program includes virtual trips to places like Tahquamenon Falls State Park where students meet up with DNR educator Theresa Neal to explore the natural ecosystems within the state park. There, students will be able to compare and contrast the forests, rivers, wetlands and waterfalls near Mason County.
James said her students have already done this virtual trip as well as a virtual trip to Hartwick Pines State Park.
At Hartwick Pines students studied with DNR educator Craig Kasmer and learned how trees provide wood products and how forests provide habitat for wildlife and help improve water quality.
On Wednesday, James’ class looked at Hoffmaster State Park and learned about Michigan’s dunes.
Alan Wernette, Ludington State Park interpreter, said since the safety precautions of the pandemic were put into place in March, the marketing and outreach division of the DNR has been actively creating opportunities and educational videos for teachers and students across the state.
“We have done numerous educational videos both short and long that are free to anyone and are posted on the Michigan DNR website under the heading of ‘Education and Outreach,’” Wernette said. “All summer, we madly worked on coming up with a series of 30- to 40-minute live virtual classroom programs. These live programs specialize on our different state park locations like the Great Lakes, since Ludington State Park is on coast of Lake Michigan.”
Wernette said since park interpreters cannot get into the schools and schools cannot get to the park during the pandemic, so park officials are doing their best to bring the park into the classroom via the internet.
“Some of the local teachers requested that I do a video series back in the springtime on the Lighthouse in the Dunes program they used to bring their students out to every year,” he said.
Those videos are also on the DNR website.
Rozell, whose students love the virtual programming, is scheduled to participate in the Rise and Fall of the Great Lakes program with Wernette.
Rozell said Wernette’s programs align perfectly with curriculum focused on Michigan, and James agreed.
“The students have loved their experiences with these virtual field trips so far and we look forward to participating in a few more,” James said.
Wernette said the DNR will be rolling out webinars very soon for anyone to watch and ask questions.
“These hopefully will be very helpful for the non-classroom parents doing homeschooling,” he said.