The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger from Bay City a Highway Angel for his actions on Aug. 31 when he assisted a small child along U.S. 31 in Sherman Township.
According to the organization, Steiger, a driver for Quick-Way of Ludington, noticed a small child standing near oncoming traffic on the southbound side of the road.
“It was a toddler standing on the side of the road,” Steiger said. “Like, his feet were almost on the side of the white line, and he had a little toy lawnmower with him.”
Steiger who has been driving for Quick-Way for nearly four years knew he had to take action to help the child.
“It did not even cross my mind. I just know I had to help him,” he said. “I would hope that anybody would have done the same thing.”
Once Steiger made it to the child’s location, he was able help move him away from traffic and out of danger.
“I was scared. Usually, I am calm, but in that situation my heart was pumping. I feared the worst, but I needed at all costs to get him away from the situation,” said Steiger, a father himself. “Pulled (the truck) to the side of the road and got out of the truck the boy was starting to run away from the road.”
Once the child was out of danger, Steiger, was able to reconnect the child with his mother.
“She was very pretty shook-up but thankful that I was there,” he said. “I explained to her that any Quick-Way driver would have done the same thing.”
The child’s mother called Quick-Way and expressed her gratitude for the selfless actions Steiger took to save her son’s life.
A press release sent to the Ludington Daily News by the management team at Quick-Way stated, “Quick-Way management is extremely proud of the actions Dallas took to help this child from a dangerous situation and reunite him with his mother. His actions resonate the values of safety and integrity that Quick-Way has set as its precedent from the company’s inception over 30 years ago.”
Since the program’s inception in August 1997, nearly 1,300 professional truck drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels for exemplary kindness, courtesy and courage displayed while on the road.