Ludington residents and tourists found live music, various types of food and an abundance of art in Rotary Park this weekend at the 54th West Shore Art Fair.
Music blasted from the pavilion while families took their share of Mexican food, funnel cake, kettle corn, hot dogs, bubble tea and much more.
The main event, though, was the fine arts, distributed throughout the park under almost 100 white tents.
Artists sold a variety of things including pottery, drawings, glass work, jewelry, leather, metal works, paintings, photographs and woodwork.
These artists had to go through a jury process, where they submitted their work and the Ludington Area Center for the Arts selected 98 artists to be invited to the fair.
Andrew Skinner, the West Shore Art Fair coordinator, said the artists did well this year and that the fair drew a large crowd.
While the sidewalks were crowded with people shuffling from one tent to the next, some people did comment that there seemed to be less attendees this year.
Mike Kehr from Dragonfly Garage, said there were still plenty of people, but he could tell from the lack of traffic that the town wasn’t as crowded as it usually is.
“I’d say it’s gas prices,” Kehr said. “I mean, usually there’s so many cars on this street you can’t even cross it.”
He was referring to Ludington Avenue, which had long stretches of time without many cars passing.
The event was still well-attended, though, and Skinner said he thought it was on par with past years. Picnic tables and benches were almost constantly occupied, especially the ones in the shade as the sun beat down throughout the weekend.
Skinner was thankful for his wonderful volunteers who provided water bottles for the artists and helped with setting up and taking down the tents.
“Artists love the volunteers,” Skinner said. “They deliver water to them and booth-sit if the artist needs to go get lunch or something.”
Kehr, who makes glass mosaics, agreed that this year’s fair was a success and well-attended by both locals and tourists.
“This is one of the best years ever,” he said.
Kehr said that he’s been coming to the fair for about 15 years, and every three years seems to be particularly “awesome.” He also appreciates the support from the community and the locals that come out to the fair.
“Sometimes locals will go away during weekends like this,” he said. “When a community stays to support, it really helps.”
Skinner had the locals in mind when he planned the prizes for the booth winners.
There were 12 categories for winners: clay, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metals, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking and wood.
Each winner received a ribbon, a certificate, automatic entry into the fair next year, waiving the application fee and jury process, and $200 cash.
“We hope that they’ll spend it at the local businesses or buy some art here,” Skinner said. “Or maybe they’ll just buy gas, who knows.”
Garrett Rabbers attended the fair this year with his parents, his wife and their dog Alfonso. This was the second year they came, and he said it will probably become a regular occurrence for them each summer.
While his wife, Caroline, enjoyed shopping for necklaces, art and gifts, Garrett enjoyed the food and drinks offered by local vendors.
“It’s stuff you don’t normally get,” he said.
Caroline Rabbers was also excited for other aspects of the fair besides the art, such as the music.
“I’m excited to listen to the live music,” she said. “That was a nice touch.”
Nevada Keuss, a young Ludington girl, was excited about the fair as well and wanted to participate as a vendor.
After walking through the booths Saturday, she decided to go home and create some drawings that she brought on Sunday. She laid them out on a picnic table and offered them to passersby.
“Everyone is so friendly,” said her grandmother, Theresa Keuss. “We always like to support these things. I think it’s important and a fun sense of community.”
In 2021, due to health department regulations, the booths had to have empty lots between them, which was actually preferred by the artists who were able to sell out of two sides of their tents.
This year, Skinner planned the layout so that two tents would be directly next to each other, and then have an empty lot on either side. This allowed the tents to still have an empty lot on one side and extra space to sell, while fitting in more vendors than last year.
“I’m really happy with this year,” Skinner said, “with the new method, the high quality artists and the beautiful weather.”
Vendors enjoyed having a neighbor as well, such as Bill Councell from Rust Bucket Metalworks, who was stationed next to Dragonfly Garage.
Councell referred to Kehr as a “fun neighbor” as he sat amongst his metal work. Many of his pieces were old instruments that he fashioned into decorations.
“Everyone always has an instrument sitting in their closet,” he said.
Councell has brought his business to Ludington for five or six years and has always done well, he said. He was glad for the good weather and the crowd.
“People on vacation are always in a good mood.”
He was also happy to see other steel workers. Instead of viewing them as competition, he looked at their work and shared ideas with them.
“It’s a camaraderie,” he said. “Not everyone may view it that way, but I do. It’s all fun.”
The fair provided arts for people of all ages, including crafts and balloon animals for children. On Saturday there was also the art buying tent for children.
Volunteers went around the day before and collected donated pieces from the various vendors, then children were allowed to roam the tent and buy pieces for $5.
Only children were allowed in the tent so they could experience art buying on their own, without influence from adults. Skinner said it gets kids interested in art and teaches them how to appreciate it.
“We’re building the next generation of art buyers,” he said.