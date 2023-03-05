A group of Ludington area residents are set to travel to Raber Bay in the Upper Peninsula to race vintage snowmobiles at the Raber Township Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fundraiser, Fire on Ice.
Curt Jolly, Eddie Sladick, Chaz Major and Mackenzie and Jim Keillor will all load up their vintage snowmobiles and head towards Raber Bay, which is located north of Cedarville on Lake Superior.
“We really started racing at Whiskey Creek in 2013,” Sladick said. “We did all those races there. They had them from 2013 to 2015. A lot of local people really got into it then.”
Sladick, Jolly and Jim Keillor stated that they can remember during the ‘70s and ‘80s when there were snowmobile races at the Western Michigan Fairgrounds in Ludington, but once those ended and when Whiskey Creek stopped, they had to look elsewhere to continue their love for snowmobile racing.
“We race only vintage,” Major said. “I’m 21, and I’ve been doing it for 10 years. We will go all over the place to compete. We have raced in Gladwin, Lakeview, Houghton Lake and some other places.”
For a snowmobile or “sled” to be considered vintage, it must have been made in 1984 or earlier and at Raber Bay, Jim Keillor explained that there are two types of vintage sleds that race there.
“There are leaf spring front suspension and independent suspension,” he said. “We race leaf spring suspension. The earliest models you’ll see up at Raber Bay are from the 1970s.”
Sladick owns two vintage snowmobiles, a 1978 340 super stock Yamaha and a 1980 440 super stock Yamaha. He is a machinist by trade, so he helps the group out with repairing and altering their sleds when needed. Jolly stated that he will be riding Sladick’s sleds at Raber Bay this weekend.
At the race this weekend, the group stated that there can be around 300 entries among the 20 different race classes and around 150 people racing.
“You can race in multiple classes,” Sladick said. “The track is three-eighths of a mile around. Sprints are one lap, qualifying heat races are usually three laps and the feature or finals are usually five laps. There are usually eight to 10 people in a final.”
Racers from all over the United States and Canada will be competing at Raber Bay this Saturday and they range in age from four years old to into their 80s.
“We race right on the bay,” Jim Keillor said. “It’s pretty cool. Where we race is only like three to five feet deep, so it’s pretty shallow. Everyone just drives right out on the ice, it’s like a big parking lot.”
The days leading up to the race, volunteers will plow the area of the frozen bay where the races take place and then they flood it to make sure there is enough ice to last the entire day. Jim Keillor stated that after all the races are completed for the day, racers have melted down about a foot of ice.
The Upper Peninsula has received a lot more snow and cold weather and the group stated that they aren’t concerned about racing conditions this weekend, but overall, the weather hasn’t been as cooperative for many of the other races this season.
“We raced probably five to seven races last year,” Major said. “I’ve done three this year because it really depends on the weather.”
Jim Keillor added, ”The season has really day to day, whether we are racing that weekend or not.”
Mackenzie Keillor, 17, is the youngest racer in this group, and she stated that it was her dad who really got her into it.
“I started when I was 9,” she said. “I took a break for a while and then started racing again when I was 13 and I’ve been doing it since. I’ll be racing a 340 stock in the junior class this weekend.”
Mackenzie Keillor stated that she came in second in both of her classes last year at Raber Bay, and she’s excited to get to race again this year. The top places in each class win prize money and the more entries there are, the bigger the purse becomes.
“They pay pretty well,” Sladick said. “It’s kind of like a 50/50, where they pay out and the rest of the money goes directly to the fire department. It’s really a great fundraiser for them.”
Unless something dramatic happens with the weather around Raber Bay, the group is excited to pack up and head to the U.P. for Saturday’s race.
“It’s very competitive,” Saldick said. “Everybody there will be running more than one class. It’s our last race until next winter and whoever wins this one has all the bragging rights for the season.”