About 40 locals paid a candle-lit tribute to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Mason County Courthouse Saturday, as the sun set in the distance.
Ginsburg passed away Friday after serving on the Supreme Court since 1993. She was 87 years old.
Diann Neil Engblade organized the impromptu gathering.
“What we’re trying to do is have a nonpartisan vigil in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her years of service to all of us in the United States,” Engblade told the Daily News. “We want it to be nonpartisan because it’s truly a loss for the entire country.”
People were asked to bring a donation of food or canned goods to be taken to the care boxes behind the libraries in Ludington and Scottville in Ginsburg’s name.
“It helps with food impoverished people, and it’s an easy way to donate.” Engblade said. “The boxes are behind the library (in Ludington), and on the side of the library in Scottville.”
The gatherers lowered their heads and stood on the sidewalk near the courthouse facing Ludington Avenue for about 15 minutes, some holding hands, others huddled together as a chill filled the air.
“We just wanted to do this short and sweet and be respectful,” Engblade added.
Engblade said there were similar events taking place throughout the country to mourn Ginsburg’s passing. She said some of her friends and acquaintances helped bring the idea to fruition.
“The woman who suggested we do something to express our gratitude for her was Kim Wildner,” Engblade told the Daily News later in an email. “Karen Palm Nielsen brought to my attention that candlelight vigils were being planned in Ginsburg’s honor throughout the United States. Margi Ashton helped with some of the planning and organizing.
“It really was a labor of love by many people to honor Ruth for her lifetime of service to the American people.”
Little was said during the vigil, but occasionally, aside from the occasional word of support, or expression of shock, sadness and disbelief.
“She was a great woman,” Ed Santarelli of Ludington said. “She fought the good fight.”