Families clustered among emergency response vehicles, boats, information stations and a smoking grill Saturday at Stearns Park beach during Water Safety Day.
The event, coordinated by local law enforcement agencies, is designed to spread the word about how to avoid injuries and accidents while enjoying the Great Lakes.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Ludington Police Department, Ludington and Hamlin fire departments, Michigan State Police, MSP’s Marine Services Team and others set up shop next to Lake Michigan to greet the public and explain their purpose for the day.
“They’re all hanging out to talk about our equipment, to talk about the tools, and to talk about our different jobs,” said Officer Austin Morris of the Ludington Police Department. “It’s a pretty cool and interesting day for the kids.”
Morris, who helped organize the event, said it’s an important one, especially as temperatures increase and more people flock to the water.
“We have a lot of great resources in our area — the big one being water,” Morris said. “We want people to be able to enjoy that resource; however, we want them to be safe in it, because even though we’ll respond if people need us, we don’t want to have to respond.
“If we can help people feel safe and be proactive about it, that’s our overall goal.”
He said educating as many people as possible about water safety is a “big win for us and a big win for keeping our kids safe” so folks can enjoy the area’s “great resources” in a responsible manner.
Morris said it’s good for people to see different emergency response agencies working together, side by side, as they would in the event of a water emergency.
“We all work together to make sure we keep our community safe,” he said. “We have everybody, from boats to dive teams to drone teams, and search and rescue on land — everybody that would be involved in a water emergency if we were to have one.”
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, who was grilling up free hotdogs for attendees with Ludington Police Chief Chris Jones, told the Daily News prior to Saturday’s event that the Great Lakes can be as perilous as they are beautiful. He noted the several drownings and other water-related incidents that took place in the span of just one week in 2019, and the many that have taken place since.
Morris said that tragic summer 2019 week is something that officials remember, and it urges them to continue to interact with and educate the public, boosting awareness of water-safety issues.
“That was super unfortunate, and that’s why we love to push events like this,” he said.
The cost of water-related tragedies were in mind during Saturday’s event, but that didn’t dampen spirits. Attendees were all smiles as they ate, perused the stations, and learned about how rescue vessels work.
Morris noted that pool noodles were available to keep the atmosphere fun.
Lifejackets were also handed out by Ludington Yacht Sales, and Morris was very thankful for the help.
“Getting those onto kids — properly sized and properly fitted so we can make sure they’re safe and they’re comfortable — it encourages lifejacket use so they can be safer when they’re out there,” Morris said. “You never know what’s going to happen. It doesn’t mean … you’re a bad swimmer, but something could happen — you could go unconscious — and maybe that lifejacket could potentially save your life.”
He said the high-visibility jackets could also be a good tool for responders, as they’re bright and can be used to identify people who are in need of rescue.
Chris Boven and Trooper Evan Barthlow of the Michigan State Police were on hand to show off the marine services team’s surface air supply equipment, which divers use to breathe while conducting underwater search and recovery operations.
MSP’s dive team is called in to help with recovery, while the sheriff’s office traditionally is the first response in the event of a drowning, Boven said.
During the event, families got to explore Boven’s equipment, check out the Mason County Sheriff’s Office’s rescue boat, and take turns at the helm of the Ludington Fire Department’s harbor patrol vessel.
Cole said the day was a success.
“I thought the event was great,” he told the Daily News Saturday evening. “Kudos to Officer Morris — he worked his tail off and the reward was clearly obvious by the turnout.”