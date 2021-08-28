Some cheered and honked their horns in support, while others booed or offered more colorfully worded rebukes on Saturday when a group of demonstrators took to the Mason County Courthouse to protest mask mandates as a mitigation measure against COVID-19.
About 40 people participated in the protest, holding up signs and waving them at passersby on Ludington Avenue. Local organizer Jennie Wilson said she believed a majority of the responses were positive.
Wilson, who recently moved to Ludington from Georgia, said that, in her mind, the protest was not a political demonstration; however, she said the idea to hold the demonstration came from a group called the Tea Party Patriots, a subgroup of the Tea Party, which made a push for a series of protests across the nation.
Wilson said much of the messaging came from that group, adding that the Ludington protest was listed on the Tea Party Patriots’ website, in conjunction with similar events in “60 small towns across the country.”
Wilson said the main emphasis, at least for her, was “truth and freedom.” She added that she asked attendees to shy away from wearing clothing or signs demonstrating a political affiliation.
She said the protest was not a response to a specific mandate, as there are currently no state- or nationwide measures requiring the general public to wear masks or receive the vaccine. Some demonstrators were worried it might come to that, but Wilson said the inspiration was more brand.
“It has to do with everything,” she said. “It has to do with businesses, with schools, with medical mandates, with hospitals, doctors, and anything that says you can’t come in unless you’re masked or vaccinated.
“We don’t feel like we should be forced to do something. Everybody has a choice.”
She believes it should always be up to the individual, and that it’s a matter of personal freedom.
As for the freedoms of businesses, medical offices, school districts and other entities that may opt to require masks for entry, Wilson said she respects those rights. However, that doesn’t mean she’ll mask up.
She said she “hasn’t worn a mask since the start” of the pandemic. When she enters a building that requires masks, she’ll try to have a conversation with the person in charge.
“If they say, ‘You have to leave (if you don’t wear a mask),’ I’ll say, ‘OK,’ and I’ll leave,” she said. “There’s never been a problem … as long as there’s no anger involved.”
The group also opposed the remaining mandates for special circumstances, such as travel and transportation, as well as any employer-mandated mask or vaccine requirements, such as those implemented by the military, the travel industry and the court system.
Regarding the issue of safety, and the possibility of unknowingly spreading COVID-19 to others in a hospital, an airplane or a cruise ship, Wilson said she believes the danger has been overstated.
“They’re using this virus as fear tactics to try to control us,” Wilson said.
When asked specifically who or what constitutes “they,” Wilson said, “Anybody.”
“The point is, we have a choice,” she said.
Wilson was adamant that anger did not factor into the decision to protest, stating that the demonstration “is coming from a place of truth and love.”
She said there “(were) some rebuttals” from passersby, but most people seemed to support the group.
Currently there are no mandates for the general public to wear masks or for receiving the vaccine, though hospitals and medical offices continue to require masks when indoors.
Since the lifting of public gathering restrictions in July, decisions about masks have been largely left at the local level, specifically with respect to businesses and school districts.
At least one local school district — Mason County Central — is implementing a limited mask mandate for the coming year as positive cases of COVID-19 rebound and the delta variant of the virus continues to spread. Ludington Area Schools is considering re-evaluating its mask requirements on a week-by-week basis, based on the number of cases in the area, and the transmission rate of the virus.
These decisions are being made in collaboration with public health officials like District Health Department No. 10, which is strongly recommending mask use as case numbers climb once again. The CDC and MDHHS are recommending the same thing.
In the most recent weekly COVID-19 data update on Aug. 23, the health department reported 27 new coronavirus cases, with 2,175 total cases and 38 deaths attributed to the virus in Mason County.
The most recent daily update on Aug. 28, reported seven new cases in the county. DHD10 attributed the cases to household contact, mass outdoor gatherings, recent travel, community contact and indoor gatherings.