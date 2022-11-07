With no lucky winner for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, the winnings went up to a record $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. The drawing takes place in 45 states and lotto retailers across the country have seen record-breaking turnout for ticket sales.
“People can’t afford to not spend two dollars today,” AJ’s Party Port employee Renee Ziemkowski said. “I feel like every person who has been coming in here has purchased at least one ticket. I’d say about 90% more people have been buying since the numbers have gone up so much.”
Winners of the money have two options as far as payout is concerned, they can either cash out the payment in a lump sum or the winner could choose to set-up an annuity, where the money is paid out in 30 graduated payments over the course of 29 years.
“Looking at your options for receiving a large lotto winnings like Monday’s 1.9 billion Powerball, it comes down to a lump sum of approximately 929 million or 30 annual payments of about 28 million (plus 5% each year),” Mike Heyse of Heyse & Associates Inc stated. “I would recommend the lump sum to everyone. If you took the lump and invested the 900 million that you received over the annual payment that first year, it would grow by about 36 million (assuming 4% growth). Your second annual payment would only be about 30 million, losing to the lump sum earnings by six million. This continues to be the case year after year.
“The reason the lump sum wins over the annuity is that if you invest the lump, the investment rate of return is likely to be greater than the 5% built into the annuity.”
When thinking about what they’d do with the money, many people focus on their families and how they could make their lives better.
“I’d buy my kids out of debt,” Ludington resident James Cory said. “I guess I’d buy myself out of debt, too, and then probably take a big vacation.”
Ludington resident John Bailey also had his family in mind when he thought about winning $1.9 billion, but it wasn’t to pay off any of their debts.
“Well, I have eight children,” he said. “I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t have any money left.”
While some people focus on paying off debt, others would rather just look at the fun side of winning all that money and do things they’ve never been able to afford before.
“I would take a much needed trip to Europe,” Joel Smalley said. “I’d definitely start in Italy to learn about their culture and taste their wines.”
Rachel Terryn would also like to do some traveling if she were to win the Powerball drawing.
“I would quit my job, invest and spend the rest of my days traveling to the best beaches in the world,” she said. “I usually only buy one ticket per drawing, and I only play when the prize is big like it is now.”
When Powerball reaches totals into the high millions or into the billions, many people choose to try their luck more often than they would when the numbers are lower.
“This has been the first time in a long time buying them,” Collette Rodriquez said. “I bought two tickets in the morning on Saturday. My husband Tom, bought two more tickets that same day after work. We altogether won seven dollars from those.”
While many people said they wouldn’t care if other people would find out if they had won the $1.9 billion, Alan Neushwander stated that he’d rather not tell too many people.
“I’d do my best to remain anonymous, and I only play when the jackpots reach these unimaginable amounts,” he said. “I love Ludington, so I would buy a house on Lake Michigan and have a winter property on the ocean in Florida.”
No matter if the winner(s) try to stay anonymous, pay off debt or travel the world, receiving that kind of money all of a sudden is sure to create some positive and negative, life changing experiences.
“It may feel like all of the money in the world, but it is really not,” Mike Heckman, wealth advisor and financial planner stated. “Excessive spending, poor investment selection and improper tax and estate planning can burn through a windfall very quickly. As many as 70% of lottery winners end up filing for bankruptcy.
“When receiving a financial windfall such as a lotto win, it is important to get help from a qualified financial advisor, tax advisor and attorney. These events can trigger very real tax and estate considerations that some prior planning can help navigate.”