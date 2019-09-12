Americans around the country on Wednesday remembered the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and local first responders also did their part to honor the sacrifice of the deceased, posting memorial messages on social media.
One of the agencies that held remembrances was the Ludington Fire Department, which parked one of its pumper trucks in front of the fire station, with a careful arrangement of firefighter turnout gear and a 9/11 memorial flag. On Sept. 11, 2001, a total of 2,977 people were killed when terrorist-hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk said the department does this memorial each year to honor those killed and the emergency personnel who died as a result of responding to the 9/11 attacks.
“It affected everybody, but for first responders, I think there’s a special bond there,” Funk told the Daily News. “It draws everybody together on a day like this. It’s one of those days that everybody will remember where they were and what they were doing ... It’s something you never forget.”
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Thursday's Ludington Daily News.