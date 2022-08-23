Kevin Laaksonen, his son Josh and son-in-law Noah Laman were at the Crosswinds beach Saturday, letting their dogs get into the water when the three noticed two elderly couples walking out the breakwater when two men got into the water.
That caught the eye of Kevin who walked out onto the breakwater where the men entered the water.
“We were watching them and at a certain point my father-in-law (Kevin) gave a look and pointed a finger to get over here,” Noah Laman said.
Noah said at that point he and Josh got over to his location.
“One of the gentlemen got back onto the breakwater by climbing up the ladder while the second gentleman was struggling in the water,” Noah said. “Growing up in Ludington, I have heard about the rip current but I have never seen it so clearly where someone was slowly being dragged out.”
“The waves were not huge but further down the breakwater they were crashing over it,” according to Josh Laaksonen.
“With the waves bouncing off of the pier and back onto themselves it created a little bit of a current pushing out towards the lake,” Josh said.
Josh guessed at that point the man might have been in roughly 15 feet of water and still being pulled out.
Noah said the first thing that the group tried was to throw the life ring from the breakwater to the man. It got pretty close to him maybe 4 or 5 feet away.
“It was close enough to the man that I did not want to pull the life ring in,” Kevin said. “I did not know if I could throw it any closer to him. He was within distance that he could swim to it, or I thought. We just watched him floating there but he was not getting any closer to the ring.”
The man could not swim back towards the life ring, according to Josh.
“What struck me, when the waves were rolling in, his entire head went underneath the water, like he was sinking and then he would come back up again. It seemed like that happened several times. I think that gave me sense of ‘what if he doesn’t come back up.’”
Kevin, at that point, told Josh to run down the breakwater to grab a second life ring, as Josh was running to retrieve the second life ring Kevin got into the water to bring the life ring to the man.
“When I got back with the second life ring, Noah was holding onto the end of the first life ring that my dad was swimming with towards the gentleman,” he said. “When my dad got to the end of the first life ring my dad was yelling for us to let it go because he had to swim further to reach the guy.
Kevin said the waves were probably 2-4 feet, and it was difficult to see the man in the water because of the waves.
“I did not want to let the rope go,” Josh said. “So I tied it to the second life ring so we had twice as much rope to reach him.”
Josh said his dad reached the guy with about 10 feet of the life ring rope left.
“Once he got a hold of the guy, and the guy got a hold of the life ring, Noah and I started pulling the man back towards the breakwater.”
Once the man was pulled to the breakwater he was dogged, tired, according to Noah and needed help from all three rescuers to get up the ladder and out of the water.
“He could not even get up the ladder,” Noah said. “He was holding on to us and we were holding on to him and Kevin was behind trying to push him up the ladder. The adrenaline was pumping.”
Noah said this is the stuff that you hear about and I watched it play outright in front of me. The strong rip current , everything was fine. We were having a normal time at the beach.
“This event has changed my perspective on water safety,” he said.
“We are very thankful for a good outcome,” Kevin told the Daily News. “I’ve heard a lot about rip currents and drownings in Lake Michigan but Saturday was the first time witnessing it first hand. The life rings on the pier are priceless.”
Kevin credit the life rings on the breakwater for saving the man’s life.
“Things could have turned out differently if those life rings were not there.”
The Mason County Sheriff’s report stated that the 79-year-old man from West Bloomfield was about 100 years off of the south breakwater and refused medical treatment.