VICTORY TWP. — A campus orchard could soon be coming to a spot approved by the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees at its meeting Monday.
Trustees selected an area in the southwest corner of the campus, between a maintenance building and the auto repair and maintenance center, for the orchard.
The orchard will contain fruit trees and wildflowers.
Students in several college programs will benefit from having an orchard to study, according to WSCC President Scott Ward. There will also be opportunities for non-students to learn from the orchard, he said.
The orchard will be managed by agriscience staff from the West Shore Educational Service District and a WSCC representative. Other partners in the orchard project are the Mason-Lake Conservation District and MSU’s Extension Services and College of Natural Science.
“I think that’s exciting — projects like that where we’re adding one more opportunity not only for collaboration, but another distinct program opportunity,” board chair Sherry Wyman said.
Michigan State University offers classes locally on pruning, plant pathology and irrigation that could use the orchard, and its wildflowers could demonstrate the benefits of bee pollination and beekeeping, according to Ward.
MSU Extension and the Mason-Lake Conservation District could use the orchard to teach the wider community about orchard maintenance, pesticide and herbicide application, and disease, Ward said.
With the location approved, nutrients will be added to the soil next. Trees are expected to be planted there in April. Irrigation and fencing will also be installed.
The orchard will be about two-tenths of an acre at first, enough space for about 24 fruit trees. Over time it will expand to a half acre with 50 fruit trees.
The Mason-Lake Conservation District has offered to donate apple and pear trees for the orchard. The orchard will be managed by agriscience staff from the West Shore Educational Service District along with a WSCC representative, according to Ward.
Ward said the idea for an orchard has floated around for some years, with several local organizations interested in partnering on it. Soil, wind and water conditions were considered at “numerous sites” around campus before the final spot was selected, he said.
Other business
The trustees also approved the fall 2021 graduate list. Of the 38 graduates, 17 are from Ludington, four are from Scottville, and one is from Custer.
The trustees established dates for meetings and other board activities next year. They are set to have their regular meetings on the third Monday of each month.
Ward introduced the trustees to two new college employees: web and media design specialist Cameron Foggo and Allied Health coordinator and advisor Karen Zischke.