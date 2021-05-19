Construction is underway for Lofts on Rowe, where a 129-year-old factory is being converted into 65 apartment units and 750 square feet of commercial space.
Michigan Community Capital, the project’s developer, began May 3 with “selective demolition” of non-historic additions, such as first-floor offices added sometime in the last 50 years and a cinder block structure along Harrison Street.
“We cleaned it out,” said Abbey Neerken, director of marketing and real estate programming at MCC. “We are going to be putting new floors in, new foundation in. We’re kind of prepping for all of that stuff.”
MCC is also conducting lead and asbestos abatement throughout the coming weeks. Ludington and Mason County approved a Brownfield plan to reimburse MCC for the abatement and other decontamination.
The project’s general contractor, Pioneer Construction, is “mobilized,” said Marilyn Crowley, vice president of investment at MCC.
“They’ve got their site supervisor there. It’s all going as anticipated so far,” Crowley said. “But it’s very early in the process.”
Next month, restoration of the masonry will begin. Chipped bricks will be repaired and all of the masonry will be cleaned. An interior stair tower will also begin to be installed next month.
In July, work begins on the elevator and in the fall, they will put a new roof on the building.
Two city buildings — a maintenance shed and barn for salt storage — will be demolished in the fall to make room for green space and part of the parking lot.
Winter will be for “interior apartment build-out.” The open interior spaces will be sectioned off with frames that will one day hold insulation and drywall.
The factory was built in 1892 for wood-based manufacturing. Products made there included Haskelite, a waterproof plywood invented in Ludington in 1913.
Its $14 million conversion is funded through several sources, including $1 million from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, $6.3 million loaned from West Shore Bank and a $2 million Community Development Block Grant, according to MCC. The building was also donated by Ron and Dawn Sarto, owners of Change Parts Inc.
Studio apartments and one- to three-bedroom apartments will be available, with leasing expected to begin in spring 2023. Apartments will range in price from $750 to $1,300 per month.