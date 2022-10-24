The project to convert the former Wolverine building into what is now the Lofts on Rowe at 801 N. Rowe St. — a 67-unit apartment building — was completed with a grand opening hosted by Michigan Community Capital Monday afternoon.
It was so far completed that the three first tenants were expected to move into the building Tuesday, said Marilyn Chrumka, the vice president of investment for the non-profit organization.
She told the Daily News that 24 units were already leased out in the building.
“Our three-bedrooms, two-bedrooms and studios have been the most popular,” Chrumka said of the response. “We have the most one-bedrooms available. Still plenty left to rent, and we also have this commercial space that’s available to rent as well.”
Chrumka listened as not only officials but neighbors and community members toured each of the available rooms, from the studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. She recognized that it is a housing situation maybe a bit different than what most people in the area are accustomed.
“This is the kind of apartments you’re going to see in Chicago or downtown Grand Rapids,” she said. “I think some people’s reaction, they’re not used to it… We implemented the vision that we had, which is loft-style living, urban living in a small town. We achieved our goal with mixing historic with modern.”
The change from what Lofts on Rowe was before is significant.
“Many of you might all remember what we had here a year and a half ago,” Chrumka said to the crowd on hand before the ribbon-cutting. “The exterior had crumbling brinks. The windows were boarded up. There was trash outside of the building.”
The project was first started in summer 2019 with a proposal by Grand Rapids-based Third Coast Development. Michigan Community Capital eventually took on the project and saw it through its completion.
The project was the beneficiary of several state and federal grants, with the whole project getting its start because of the donation of the building by Dawn and Ron Sarto. The project received approval as a brownfield redevelopment as the 100-year-old factory and warehouse and its parcel was cleaned up to create the housing structure.
“I want to make sure that I take an opportunity to thank Ron and Dawn Sarto whose building this was and donating to this project at the very beginning,” said Ludington Mayor Steve Miller. “And, the involvement of the city, the (department of public works), to clear the city stuff out of here so this project could begin. The city council in passing in a reuse ordinance so a project like this could move forward, unimpeded.”
Chrumka thanked the team at Michigan Community Capital and their local partners, the non-profit Pennies From Heaven Foundation, too. She thanked the City of Ludington and Mason County, too. It’s a project that drew a lot of attention in the intervening years.
“I think Ludington stands out as a community that’s been very supportive of this project,” she said. “In terms of leasing, we’ve had above average interest in leasing.”
Monica Schuyler, executive director of Pennies From Heaven Foundation, recalled when she toured the city with those interested in starting the project when they came across the Lofts on Rowe.
“We started (going) through it and how it was checking all of these boxes, and I said, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure?’” Schuyler said. “Every time that I have walked through this building and seen what this team has done, I said, ‘This feels right.’”
Schuyler was thrilled with the completed project.
“It’s really encouraging to hear from the fresh eyes and see that old spaces can have new life, and workforce housing or affordable housing has to be cheap or quickly done,” she told the Daily News. “It can be done well and it can be done (with) quality and safe and feel like a home. Everyone loves all of the historical characteristics that got to be saved.”
A project such as the Lofts on Rowe is one that could spark people to move to Ludington.
“For more and more of that talent to live and thrive in Michigan, we have to have the infrastructure to support them. We have to have schools. We have to have community places. We have to have a roof over their heads… To have a project like this really supports that talent initiative,” said Matt McCauley, senior vice president of regional prosperity for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
McCauley said Ludington is a favored place to visit, but a project such as the Lofts on Rowe keeps open other possibilities.
“We all know that we also need is an infrastructure to convince people that this is not only a destination, but this is a place to live on Rowe and to have families move,” he said.
Chrumka told the Daily News Monday afternoon that the pandemic had little effect on the project because of the timing of it’s start.
“We experienced a lot of unforeseen circumstances, but it wasn’t like we saw a lot of increases,” she said. “Michigan Community Capital has had several projects stall that we trying to start after this one started and have not started because the costs have gone up so much. We’re anticipating anywhere between a 25% to 40% increase,” she said.
Michigan Community Capital might be looking to another project in the city or Mason County. There is a half acre of open land near the parking lot behind the building that could see some development, Chrumka said.
“We’ve always known that we will see how this project performs and then look at that as not necessarily as a phase two, but an additional investment,” she said. “We’re listening to feedback in the community about what housing types are working…”
“I think we would be excited to do another project in Ludington because the city was great to work with,” Chrumka said. “The community partners were all really great to work with, and we think it’s an amazing community. We definitely want to be back.”