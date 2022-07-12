Things are coming together at Lofts on Rowe, where a century-old red brick manufacturing building is being revamped for apartments.
Work should be wrapping up around mid-September, according to Eric Hanna, president and CEO of Michigan Community Capital, the non-profit that owns the building.
“We’re pretty close,” he said, adding that contractors are “working their way out, top to bottom.”
Units are being fitted with cabinets, floors, appliances and other finishing touches, said Marilyn Crowley, vice president of investments at MCC.
Pre-leasing is expected to begin this month so tenants can move in October, she said.
Rent for studio units will start in the $700 range, one-bedrooms will be around $1,000, two-bedrooms around $1,300, and three-bedrooms around $1,800, Hanna said.
The blocky, 45,000-square-foot brick structure at 801 N. Rowe St. was built in 1892 and occupied for decades by various manufacturers.
After the building fell into vacancy and disrepair, a $14-million public-private partnership came together in 2019 to bring it back to life.
The formerly dark and blighted relic of Ludington’s industrial heritage is being remade into 67 apartment units, just over half of which will go to lower-income renters.
“It’s going to end up being a really great asset for the community,” Hanna said. “It’s been here 100 years, and hopefully it’ll be here another 100 years.”
Inside, it’s an industrial mix of gray hardwood floors and wooden ceilings, with new white walls playing off the original brick.
To go upstairs, you enter a brick stairwell capped with a brick, barrel-vaulted ceiling that Hanna said used to be a vault for storing adhesives and glues.
Those products were used to create Haskelite, a type of moldable plywood invented in Ludington that was used in some boats and aircraft early in the 20th century.
Wooden and cast-iron posts from those manufacturing days linger on in the closets, kitchens and living areas, protected from removal by historic preservation rules that partly funded the project.
“We think it gives it a nice, cool, industrial look,” Hanna said of the beams. “That’s just kind of part of the game when you’re doing a historic revamp. You end up with stuff like that. Sometimes it’s more convenient than others.”
All the windows have been replaced with 50-year “pellet-impervious fiberglass” that “won’t expand or sweat,” Hanna said.
Those windows were “one of the most expensive” parts of the project and had to be custom-built, as each one was a slightly different size that couldn’t be changed due to historic preservation rules.
Also protected were the exterior doors, which Hanna said had been “randomly placed around” the building in prior eras.
In some cases, there happened to be one right in the middle of a bedroom wall. The solution there was to put a fake, lookalike door on the outside and build a normal wall on the inside.
“I always tell my conservative friends that say, you’re getting a lot of subsidy: find me another developer who’s doing that,” Hanna said.
Asked whether somebody living there might hear a knock on their wall someday, Hanna said, “it’s possible,” laughing.
A lot of the original ceiling wood “wasn’t good,” he said, so much of what’s there now is “1900s-era wood” from a Lansing church Michigan Community Capital is also redeveloping.
Hanna said after Lofts on Rowe is complete, his non-profit has more plans in store for Ludington.
Those include some additional housing “in the hip” of the new Lofts on Rowe parking lot, where he said Michigan Community Capital owns enough land to put up townhome-style structures with “another 30 units or so.”
But beyond even that, the non-profit sees room in the local market to build starter homes for sale.
He said there could be “an opportunity to do a lot of between 900- and 1,500-square-foot ranch and two-story” homes “if the money is there.”
“We think that’s been way underbuilt for the last 10 years,” he said. “It’s $300,000 a house now, to build, but we’ve got to find a way to subsidize it.”