The Lofts on Rowe project got a boost Tuesday when the Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a Community Development Block Grant for more than $2 million.
Michigan Community Capital, the developer for the Lofts on Rowe, sought a community block grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund Board in the amount of $2 million to help convert what was known as the Haskell Building and the Wolverine Building at 801 N. Rowe St. into 65 units of workforce housing in a project dubbed the Lofts on Rowe.
In notes before the board, the notes stated that the project costs more than $12.7 million. The development has a bank loan in the amount of $5.2 million, is using historic tax credits with a value estimated at more than $1.6 million and there is a little less than $3 million in owner equity in the project. The Pennies From Heaven Foundation also has added $1 million in a grant itself.
The historic tax credits are derived from the building being named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020, and it is eligible for federal historic preservatoin tax incentives. The building was constructed in 1890.
The development also has been the beneficiary of an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act tax abatement from the City of Ludington estimated at more than $1.8 million, and it received local brownfield tax increment financing with strategic fund eligible activities estimated at more than $1.5 million. The property itself was donated by Ron and Dawn Sarto, owners of Change Parts Inc. in Ludington.
But, the reason for the grant request is that there is a funding gap.
The request was not only for the grant, but also up to $30,000 in grant administrator services. The request also included approving a brownfield work plan that includes a state capture for more than $1.5 million as a reimbursement for strategic fund eligible activities.
Staff with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation recommended approving a grant agreement up to $2.03 million for the building and the state tax capture for brownfield-eligible activities capped at more than $1.55 million.