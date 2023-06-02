Michigan Community Capital’s development, Lofts on Rowe, was named the winner of a 2023 Tax Credit Award from the Michigan Historic Preservation Network (MHPN).
The award was presented in-person on Friday, May 12 at the 2023 MHPN Annual Conference on Mackinac Island.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster, along with a group of people who were instrumental in the Lofts on Rowe project, received the award for the renovation of the 1,892-brick building that now houses 67 residential units.
“This project began with discussions amongst a number of community partners regarding housing projects and addressing the shortage of housing units across the community,” Foster said. “The project received funding from Michigan Economic Development Corporation, PNC Bank, West Shore Bank, Mason County Brownfield Authority, and had the building donated by the Sarto family. It was completed in early 2023.”
Utilizing historic tax credits, the $14-million project revitalized a historic building that had been abandoned and neglected for more than 30 years in the neighborhood that sits in the north-central part of town.
“This award showcases an incredible project for the Ludington community and we shared the award with a remodel of the old Detroit News building in downtown Detroit,” Foster said. “The facility is almost full (62 of 67 units) which means that we have potentially added those folks to our community or allowed people to relocate to Lofts on Rowe from another place that has now opened up for others to use.”
The building previously housed a series of manufacturing businesses, including Carrom wooden games and Haskell Canoe Company, and served as the headquarters for the Civilian Conservation Corps Camp Ludington in the 1930s.
“It gives the city and region a historic asset that will serve residents and community members for decades to come,” Eric Hanna from Michigan Community Capital stated in a press release.