The Lofts on Rowe project got a boost Tuesday when the Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a Community Development Block Grant for more than $2 million.
Michigan Community Capital, the developer for the project, sought the community block grant to help convert what was known as the Haskell Building and the Wolverine Building at 801 N. Rowe St. into 65 units of workforce housing in a project dubbed the Lofts on Rowe.
“It’s an extremely important milestone to able to move forward with the project. We would not be allowed to do the project without it,” said Marilyn Crowley, vice president of investments for Michigan Community Capital. “We now will move forward to the final stages of closing the rest of the financing.”
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster was “extremely excited” about the news on Tuesday.
“It’s great news that they were able to receive this funding and start moving on to construction,” Foster said. “The board seemed enthusiastic about it, and they noted the county, city and our nonprofit partners were involved and they mentioned the Sartos for donating the building. It showed we were all working together for this project.”
Foster said some of the questions by the board centered around the neighbors to the building, but discussions for the project go back a few years and the neighbors are aware of the intention of the project.
“Having no ‘no’ votes against it shows the confidence the state has in the project,” Foster said.
The notes before the board stated that the project costs more than $12.7 million. The development has a bank loan in the amount of $5.2 million, is using historic tax credits with a value estimated at more than $1.6 million and there is a little less than $3 million in owner equity in the project. The Pennies From Heaven Foundation also has added $1 million in a grant itself.
The historic tax credits are derived from the building being named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020, and it is eligible for federal historic preservation tax incentives. The building was constructed in 1890.
The development also has been the beneficiary of an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act tax abatement from the City of Ludington, estimated at more than $1.8 million, and it received local brownfield tax increment financing with strategic fund eligible activities estimated at more than $1.5 million. The property itself was donated by Ron and Dawn Sarto, owners of Change Parts Inc. in Ludington.
But, the reason for the grant request is that there is a funding gap.
The request was not only for the grant, but also as much as $30,000 in grant administrator services. The request also included approving a brownfield work plan that includes a state capture for more than $1.5 million as a reimbursement for strategic fund eligible activities.
Staff with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation recommended approving a grant agreement up to $2.03 million for the building and the state tax capture for brownfield-eligible activities capped at more than $1.55 million.
Crowley said Michigan Community Capital has a conditional letter of approval from West Shore Bank for financing and a term sheet is negotiated with PNC Bank to cover funds coming through the tax credits that were achieved because of the building’s historical status. Once the financing is settled, Michigan Community Capital plans to break ground on the project.
How the groundbreaking will take place is still being ironed out, and Crowley said it may occur in a very different way than a typical ceremonial groundbreaking.
“We haven’t done a big ceremony since COVID started,” she said. “I think we would be doing a virtual groundbreaking where we would interview key stakeholders. We don’t want to promote gatherings if there are executive orders (in place). In terms of breaking ground, we are targeting a March or April groundbreaking.”
Crowley said the project itself is expected to be completed in 13 months as all of the environmental studies are completed, and Michigan Community Capital has been in contact with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to ensure all of the paperwork for standards and benchmarks are met.
Crowley was thankful for the support of local entities in getting the Lofts on Rowe project going.
“The City of Ludington has been an important supporter,” she said. “The grant has been made to the city, and they’re passing it through to us. We couldn’t have done the project without the City of Ludington as well as the Pennies From Heaven Foundation. We absolutely could not have done it without it.”