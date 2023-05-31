As part of Ludington’s sesquicentennial celebration, the Mason County Historical Society encourages residents and visitors to adventure along one of its six cultural trails, but the society has a new and very special addition to one of the trails that dates back to the late 1800s.
“The Lumber Heritage Trail was the first of the cultural trails established in Mason County,” said William Anderson, local historian, former West Shore Community College president and former director of the Michigan Department of History, Arts and Libraries. “A couple of gentlemen discovered a large log in PM Lake. When they got it out of the water, they discovered a marking which was that of the E.B. Ward lumber mill. Ward had two mills, the North Mill was established in 1871 and one year later, the South Mill was built on PM Lake.”
Through social media, the owners of Cartier Mansion, Chris and Jenna Simpler saw the log and knew they needed to do something to make sure it was preserved and not picked apart by people who thought it was just another piece of wood that had washed into the harbor.
“We had heard about this log discovered down by PM Lake,” Jenna Simpler said. “Our friend Jason Adam had posted it on his social media ,and we saw the markings and knew it must have something to do with the lumbering that had happened here. We were intrigued to be able to work with the city to help maintain its history.”
The log is that of a white pine, and because of the lighter density of its wood, Anderson believes that it might have been loosened from recent dredging in the harbor and brought to the surface of PM Lake.
“The log is 16 feet long and is two and a half inches in diameter,” Anderson said. “They needed to use the crane the city was using to replace the docks in the Municipal Marina to get it out.”
The Simplers did a lot of research when they were buying Cartier Mansion and knew that this new artifact would be something important to preserve, but also have on display as part of the history of the mansion and the Lumber Heritage Trail.
“This is truly a terrific artifact of the lumbering process and what happened back then,” Anderson said. “The fact that Cartier Mansion and Antoine Cartier’s home (now the Ludington House Bed and Breakfast across Lavinia from Cartier Mansion) are on the Lumber Trail, we thought placing the log at Cartier Mansion would help preserve its historic value, but it also ties in the Cartiers and the history of their mill which was located at the south end of James Street in PM Lake.”
The log is on display at the Cartier Mansion on the west side of the property for anyone to come see and during the Love Ludington weekend, June 10-11, the Mason County Historical Society is hosting a walking historic home and historic bed and breakfast tours. Many of the homes located in the newly deemed national historic district along Ludington Avenue will be toured with presentations about the history of the homes from actors portraying the historic home owners or city leaders. Tours will be available at 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. on June 10-11. Saturday tours will be of the exteriors of the homes and Sunday will focus on the interiors of the historic bed and breakfasts.
The home and bed and breakfast tour tickets can be purchased online at masoncountymihistory.org.
“It’s so important to appreciate the lumber heritage and what Chris and Jenna Simpler are doing for this,” Anderson said. “This log is more than 100 years old. It was 4,000 pounds when it was pulled out of the lake, waterlogged. The Simplers want to make sure that this log is preserved. It is a wonderful artifact and a beautiful example of what Ludington was built upon.”