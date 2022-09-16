The City of Ludington is getting ready to start off its 150th celebration in 2023, and it began by unveiling the logo to mark a year of events to mark the birthday.
The design by Lauren Maxwell of Glen Arbor was one of 60 that were selected by a committee that included officials and artists.
The logo was unveiled Friday morning in front of a group of community leaders brainstorming ideas on marking the celebration next year.
Maxwell was unable to attend the unveiling Friday morning at the municipal building, but in remarks read aloud, she has fond memories of Ludington.
“I have been a professional designer for 15 years. I live in Glen Arbor… and have been visiting Ludington for as long as I can remember,” Maxwell wrote. “My family would camp at the state park every summer until my parents bought a house here in 2011. I’m in Ludington quite a bit In the summer — walking my dogs in Waterfront Park and, of course, watching the Fourth (of July) parade and fireworks — and winter — cozying up at the Mitten Bar and getting the Gobbler at House of Flavors.
“(I) jumped at the chance to support and submit a logo for next year’s celebration.
“I’m honored it was chosen, Ludington will always be one of my favorite places in the world.”
Maxwell told the Daily News it didn’t take her long to design the logo.
“There are some projects that just take forever to get that a-ha concept,” Maxwell wrote via email. “But I had this idea in my head within a few minutes after reading the Facebook post announcing the logo contest.
“The view of the North Breakwater Lighthouse in front of a vibrant sunset is so iconic to Ludington that I knew both had to be incorporated somehow,” she continued. “After connecting the dots between the number ‘1’ and the tall and skinny lighthouse, the rest fell into place.”
Maxwell said she was thrilled that her designs were chosen.
“Hearing from (Ludington) Mayor (Steve) Miller was exciting and I’m looking forward to seeing the logo used around town next year,” Maxwell said.
The city was founded on March 22, 1873, and plans call for at least a special meeting with proclamations given that day from various levels of government, said City Manager Mitch Foster.
More plans are in the works to mark the birthday of the city and the anniversary of several other businesses and entities in the city. Those plans will be unveiled in the course of 2023.