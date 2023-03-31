AJO, Arizona — A shared love of travel and adventure motivated Richard and Sandra Zwyghuizen to explore the United States during their 29 years of marriage. They’ve logged some 500 nights in a camper traveling to places as far apart as Maine, Alaska twice and Arizona where they established a second home in a former copper mining town in the Sonoran Desert.
“We have had a lot of adventures,” Sandy said.
The couple met on Long Lake in eastern Mason County where they maintain their residence. A side-trip while tracing Route 66 took them through Ajo while on their way to Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
Ensuing trips to Ajo, about 40 miles from the Mexican border, increased their appreciation for the community.
In 2011 they purchased the first of three former mining company fixer-upper houses. They rehabbed the first two and subsequently sold the first one after finishing it. When they started, the house had no heat and was taken down to the studs. Dick, who retired from Consumers Energy hydro division and initially worked in excavating, rewired and replumbed the home, as well as building cupboards.
They bought a second one and nearly completed it when the neighboring home came available, which they purchased and now are making their own.
A series of mining companies sought to extract copper from the Ajo mine. The Calumet and Arizona Mining Company was the first to make it profitable. In order to attract workers, its general manager, John Campbell Greenway, worked to make the company town attractive to potential workers. A grand plaza remains an attraction. Housing was made available. Schools and other amenities also were offered.
“The company had built and owned everything in the old days, and I do mean everything,” Dick said. “The mine was the government. They owned all the streets, all the utilities, all the houses.”
Phelps Dodge purchased the Calumet and Arizona Mining Company operating the gigantic open pit mine, which had more than 1,000 employees, until the mid-1980s. Phelps Dodge subsequently sold its government-like holdings to the community in the 1990s.
The Zwyghuizens embrace the laid-back, friendly lifestyle of the town that boasts three cultures — native American, Mexican and white American — living in harmony together in the Sonoran Desert, though once they had been strictly segregated.
When Dick, 81, and Sandy, 75, started visiting Ajo, staying initially in a camper, a visit to church led to an offer of a Jeep ride through the Bureau of Land Management land surrounding town.
They loved it.
Now firmly settled as snowbirds, the Zwyghuizens and friends Steve and Pat Shilling, who also live on Long Lake and have a place in Ajo, often Jeep the twisting, rocky roads and dry washes to explore this green desert. It’s a place filled with cactus, plants that flower when timely rain is abundant enough, mesquite, palo Verde, brittlebush, creosote and varied terrain.
“The variety of plants amazes me,” Sandy, who formerly worked in medical imaging including time at Memorial Medical Center of West Michigan, said. “I never knew there was such a variety of plants in the desert.”
“This is a green desert. We have rain in each season,” Dick explains.
The Sonoran Desert boasts five seasons: winter, spring, dry summer, monsoon summer and autumn. Averaging only about 13 inches of rain a year, when rain falls in winter and spring, as it did this year, the green desert can burst forth in flowers.
Soon, cactus will bloom, too.
They Zwyghuizens are members of a nature association which puts on programs.
“I’m always learning,” Sandy said.
The couple also are meeting other Ajo residents through a book club, arts projects and church.
“We enjoy walking down to the plaza, a lot of activities,” Sandy said, including a monthly dinner on a mountain watching the sun set and the moon rise.
“The weather is a big thing for me,” Dick said. “My body likes it a lot better than Michigan weather.”
His arthritis doesn’t bother him as much since humidity often is as low as 1-2%.
“We enjoy living in town,” Sandy said. “We hadn’t done that before. We keep thinking we’re going to volunteer one of these days, but we’re too busy.”
Dick and others from their church helped work on houses of people who needed help.
“The town has a lot of sweet people,” Sandy said, including their neighbors.
The geography draws them, too.
“The openness,” Sandy said.
“(Look) how far you can see out here,” Dick said, noting vistas offer views more than 30 miles distant.
“The neat thing for this town to us, is it is a bit remote, but only two hours from cities and only 100 miles from Sea of Cortez and Rocky Point, (Mexico) which is now built up,” Sandy said.
Sandy also works on clay mosaics and glass work. She took a course in clay at West Shore Community College and now has time to work clay.
She created the tiles and mosaics for their second house which also has a bottle wall in the shape of a tree overlooking a street that attracts a lot of attention.
“It takes a lot of time,” Sandy said. “The bottle wall took three years to do.”
Dick put in posts through the hard ground. Sandy assembled and fenced the bottles to hold them in place.
“Not a week goes by that someone doesn’t stop to take pictures or ask me to make one,” she said.
Her stained glass work adorns their Arizona porch.
And they’re marveling at the super-bloom in the desert just outside of town.
“The flowers this year, I would call them the best we ever seen it. This is an exceptional year. It’s not the same two years in a row,” Dick said.
“I would love to see people travel more, see more, go overseas, see the world,” Sandy said. “Then I think they would have more empathy, more consideration of other people in the world. I would like to see people kinder, nicer.”
“Tell them, ‘No, we don’t have a border problem,’” Dick chimes in.
“It’s a warm community, that’s why we like it,” Sandy said.
“We have traveled all over the United States and hit most of the national parks. We love the desert. We love the second home we have. … We have the best of both worlds, here and the lake house.”