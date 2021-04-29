Bruce Smith, the longest-serving current member of West Shore Community College Board of Trustees, announced his retirement at its Monday, April 19 meeting.
Smith, first elected to the board in 2003, is set to retire at the end of June.
Election laws passed by the Michigan Legislature resulted in his term being lengthened by a year and a half, but he opted to serve only the term he’d been elected for. The board will seek candidates through an open application to replace him for the remainder of his term.
“I felt it was time for me to step down and give someone else the opportunity I’ve had,” he said.
His retirement follows that of trustee James Jensen last year, who served for 20 years.
WSCC President Scott Ward said the board is “losing a lot of board history and the wisdom that comes with that history.”
“A lot of what we see is history repeating itself, and less people seeing that repetition of what we’ve done in the past and why we’re doing what we’re doing now,” Ward said.
Before his run as a West Shore Community College board member, Bruce Smith spent 22 years at the Mason County Central School District, first as a high school principal, then as a superintendent.
“Those were tough times for us,” Smith said. “We had strikes. We had everything going on. Teacher strikes.”
Through it all, Superintendent Richard Weaver showed a human touch and clear-eyed focus on students that Smith would remember for the rest of his career.
“Other than my father, I learned more from him than I’ve learned from any other man I ever was around,” Smith said.
His path to the WSCC Board of Trustees wasn’t an obvious one.
After his retirement from MCC in 1999, a colleague there contacted him while he was out of town and said even though the application deadline was fast approaching, if Smith wanted to run, he’d take care of all the petitioning.
Smith said he doesn’t remember if he expected to be elected or not. But once he got on the board, he said he was “so impressed that doing this for 18 years was not a problem whatsoever.”
In those days, there “wasn’t a great deal of contact” between WSCC and the K-12 schools he’d come from, Smith said.
As a trustee with over two decades of K-12 experience, his understanding of their “symbiotic relationship” with the college was uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the two, Ward said.
His two decades of K-12 experience was a boon to the board as much as it was a source of culture shock.
“It’s kind of like moving from one side of the desk to the other. You finally realize why things are done the way they are,” he said.
Smith’s tenure on the board saw a closer intertwining between the college, community institutions and of course, K-12 schools. More robust partnerships made WSCC “what you would really call a community college,” Smith said.
One mantra Weaver imparted to him at MCC guided Smith’s time on the board in particular: “We’re here because students are here. Not vice versa.”
“When those issues came forward, he stepped to the front in every case, it seemed to me,” Jensen said. “He was an advocate for the programs he felt would assure student success.”
Smith described WSCC as an “exceptionally outstanding institution” for its devotion to the success of its students during and after their time there.
“The real strength of West Shore can be found in its staff, in its faculty, in its administration,” he said. “All those people really put students and the college first.”
When he looks back on his 18 years at WSCC, Smith said he’s most proud of the new buildings, like the Schoenherr Campus Center and, most recently, the Manistee Downtown Education Center, that physically manifest the college’s dedication to students and their communities.
“All those things that sound like brick-and-mortar have enabled us to enhance the offerings and the quality of our offerings to the students and to the community,” he said.
Smith said he’ll start working at Hemlock Golf Club in the coming weeks and plans to continue working at his church. This fall, he may travel to North Carolina to visit his son, a Marine.
“I’m at the age now where we get up in the morning and if we feel like it, we do something,” he said. “If not, we read or we talk.”