Wintry weather has been coming and going but the desire to go fishing remains strong in many anglers. Tuesday, anglers were in boats on the Pere Marquette River downstream from South Pere Marquette Highway and fishing in Pere Marquette Lake near the SS Badger dock while the Badger is in dry dock in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. The SS Spartan and stone piles are in the background. A few pier anglers sought steelhead on the Ludington North Breakwater while conditions are calm. Windy weather is predicted to return Wednesday and Thursday.
Steve Begnoche photos