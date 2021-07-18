Bradford Loomis played a one-night-only performance at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts Saturday night, one that was brought by LACA and Ludrock. Loomis performed several new songs during his performance, including a duet with local singer-songwriter Kaylie Wells. Wells opened for the evening, and there was a tribute to longtime local music supporter and WKLA deejay Chris “Boatman” Herlein.
Loomis brings live music back to LACA
David Bossick
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
