Bradford Loomis played a one-night-only performance at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts Saturday night, one that was brought by LACA and Ludrock. Loomis performed several new songs during his performance, including a duet with local singer-songwriter Kaylie Wells. Wells opened for the evening, and there was a tribute to longtime local music supporter and WKLA deejay Chris “Boatman” Herlein.

