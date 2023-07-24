Officials will consider a plan to sell a First Street Business Park lot, a request regarding Freedom of Information Act queries, and a revision to the Board of Review’s compensation schedule when the Pere Marquette Township Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Township Hall.
According to the notes for the meeting, the board is expected to authorize the sale of First Street Business Park Lot 11 to the Great Lakes Fishery Commission for $20,000.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said the space will be used to provide additional parking space for the commission’s biological station on West Commerce Drive.
The sale has been determined to be “in the best interests of the township,” as the area is “no longer needed for public use,” according to a resolution in the township board’s packet.
FOIA
The township’s FOIA coordinator, Clerk Rachelle Enbody, is asking that she be recused from handling requests “from or involving” township officials or employees, in order to “eliminate any appearance of conflict.”
The question comes in the wake of two requests seeking “all emails that have been sent and received” by Enbody, and “all text messages sent and received by a township employee.”
The requests were made by Township Treasurer Karie Bleau.
Enbody said she’d be happy to continue to act as FOIA coordinator for other matters, but she is recommending that requests specific to her, or to other officials and staff members, be handled by the township’s attorney, Ronald Bultje of Dickinson Wright.
In addition to wanting to cut off any perceived conflicts of interest, Enbody said the FOIA requests would also take too much of her time, as they would involve going through years of documentation.
OTHER BUSINESS
The township will also consider revising the pay schedule for Board of Review members to cover training session payments that took place in February.
A note in the meeting packet states that compensation was not given during the previous Board of Review payroll period.
The township will also hear a presentation on the 2022 audit.