A heart-shaped sculpture with locks made a reappearance recently when it was placed at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Harrison Street in Ludington.
The Love Locks Sculpture was originally placed near the southwest corner of James and Filer streets on Sept. 29, 2020. The sculpture was an idea that came from the city’s Love Ludington Initiative, according to Heather Tykowski, community development director for the City of Ludington.
The Love Locks sculpture was an idea presented by Anita Wilson, who had this idea while traveling in Italy and seeing something similar there.
Wilson explained the concept live on the Downtown Ludington Facebook page back in 2020 during the Love Locks Sculpture unveiling.
Wilson said on a trip to Italy, while on a hiking path called the Via dell’Amore or Lovers Lane, she first saw the locks. She thought it was a great idea for Love Ludington.
The locks were placed along the Via dell’ Amore path, by lovers wanting to seal their love forever. People simply write their names on the padlocks and attach them on a wire mesh along the trail.
It is this same concept that caught the attention of Wilson in Italy that she brought back to Ludington. The idea is to have people place a padlock onto the heart shaped statue, which is now located near the front door of Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
People can simply write their name on the lock and secure it on the statue to “seal their love forever,” she said back in 2020. She was also the first person to attach a lock to the stand.
Tykowski said the statue was a couple of years in the making and was a combined effort between the Career and Technical Education program at West Shore Educational Service District for the design and creation of the statue. The Ludington Department of Public Works for creating the stand that holds the heart and to Mike Benedict for painting the statue.
Tykowski said that when the property where the statue was first placed was sold, the statue was removed and placed into storage and then COVID-19 hit.
She said that recently DPW Supervisor Joe Stickney asked about the statue.
“Joe thought that corner would be a fun place to put the statue,” Tykowski said. “That is kind of our entrance into downtown, our cultural corner as we refer to it. Where the art center is, the Mason County Historical Society and children’s museum are all right there.”
The sculpture currently has about 30 padlocks on it with plenty of room for more.
The city is testing out its location this year to see how that works out.