Love Ludington Weekend is the centerpiece of the city’s year-long sesquicentennial celebration, and new activities continue to be added to the roster.
New events joining the already packed June 9-11 weekend include an SS Badger celebration, guided tours of Epworth, and the start of a speaker series at the Mason County Research Center.
BADGER BIRTHDAY BASH
The Badger Birthday Bash will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Maritime Heritage Park near the Ludington Coast Guard Station and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.
That’s according to Shelby Soberalski, marketing and public relations director for Lake Michigan Carferry.
“We’ll have music by Road Less Traveled, and then we’ll be accepting donations for the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center,” Soberalski said, “so anyone who comes and donates an item, they’ll be entered into a drawing to win round-trip tickets on the Badger.”
Recommended donation items include individually wrapped non-perishable snacks, bottled water, new or gently used stuffed animals, toiletries, infant care items, women’s hygiene products and fidget toys.
“We’ll have some yard games, some cornhole, checkers — just a few fun things to do when you’re listening to music,” Soberalski said.
She added that attendees should plan to bring their own chairs, though there will be some table space available.
“It’s a fun, relaxing get-together … to welcome the boat into port that evening,” Soberalski said.
FRIDAY NIGHT STREET PARTY
She said the Badger will also be part of the Friday Night Street Party, which is from 6-10:30 p.m. in downtown Ludington on June 9.
The street party will feature kids games, food vendors and fireworks. At 6 p.m., House of Flavors will give out free ice cream to celebrate its 75th anniversary. Clydesdale horses — sponsored by Ludington Beverage Co. — will help kick off the party and will be stationed for the public to view and photograph until 7 p.m. There will be live music on the main stage from 6-10 p.m. with Pop Vinyl headlining at 8 p.m.
Fireworks are set to follow the concert at 10:15 p.m.
EPWORTH TOURS
Epworth will be offering guided public walking tours during the weekend led by resident Epworth historian and cottager Steve Hunt.
The hour-and-a-half walks will include stair climbs and elevation changes, and will require participants to be on their feet during the entire tour.
Tours will be offered at 3:30 p.m. on both Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.
Participants will also be able to visit the Epworth Museum.
Reservation is required and space is limited. To sign up, call the Epworth Office at (231) 843-8011.
HISTORICAL SPEAKER SERIES
Another new addition to the Love Ludington Weekend roster is a speaker series presented by the Mason County Historical Society. The series starts on Thursday, June 8 at the Mason County Research Center.
Jim Jensen, president of the historical society, will give each presentation, the first of which will be on Ludington’s street names.
MCHS Executive Director Rebecca Berringer said the idea to present the speaker series was the result of high interest in a presentation on street names by Jensen during the city’s actual 150th anniversary in March.
The fact that it lines up with Love Ludington Weekend is no coincidence either.
“We picked that date knowing it was leading up to that weekend,” Berringer said. “Obviously it’s the 150th — a celebration of Ludington — and our mission is to really help people understand the founding of our area, and that includes Ludington as well as the rest of Mason County.
“We just thought this was a great time to do a summer speaker series. We do a winter speaker series but this is the first time we’ve done a summer one.”
Berringer said the response to Jensen’s previous talk showed the society there’s more to be done to educate the public about Ludington’s history.
The series continues with a presentation about Antoine Cartier and Justus Stearns, dubbed “Ludington’s Angels” on July 14; Star Watch Case on Aug. 10; and a discussion about 1890s pub crawls on Sept. 14.
LACA EXHIBITS
Love Ludington Weekend will also feature the continuation of two exhibits at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts that spotlight the city and its history: “Love Ludington” and “Celebrating the SS Badger.”
The exhibits will be up during Love Ludington Weekend and through June 30.
“Love Ludington” includes original artwork depicting scenes of the city’s past and present in honor of Ludington’s 150th anniversary, and Badger exhibit will include artistic images of the carferry to celebrate the ship’s 70th anniversary.
MORE WEEKEND EVENTS
Other Love Ludington Weekend events include:
• Ludington Lakestride Races at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10. The 43rd annual race series features a half marathon, 10K and 5K.
• Historic Homes Walking Tours at 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11. The one-hour guided walking tours start at the Mason County Research Center, then travel around homes in Ludington’s newly designated naitonal historic district. Historical figures like William Jennings Bryan; Antoine, Kate, and Charles Cartier; Marshall Butters; and others will be brought to life by first-person interpreters. Saturday tours will be of home exteriors; Sunday tours will go into historic bed and breakfasts for a limited tour of the homes. The cost is $20 per person, and up to 20 people can participate in each tour.
• Clydesdales on parade and display on June 10 and 11. From 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Loomis Street Boat Launch, the eight-horse hitch will parade north along Lakeshore Drive and through Stearns Park beach, returning to the lot for the public to view and photograph. The Clydesdales make a final appearance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mason County Fairgrounds for photographs.
More information on Love Ludington Weekend can be found at www.ludington150.com.