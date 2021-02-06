The Lake Michigan and Lake Huron water level for 2021 is expected to be below last year but higher than average.
The U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers (USACE) combines the two lakes in its predictions because they are connected by the Straits of Mackinac. This means they rise and fall together, according to its website.
From January to August 2020, the lakes consistently broke each monthly mean high water level record, some which were last set in the 1980s.
The lakes are on track for the next six months to be 9 to 11 inches below last year’s averages, according to Deanna Apps, physical scientist for the USACE Detroit District.
“The next six months are forecasted to be above the (long-term) average,” she said. “Though the lakes are projected to be 9 to 11 inches below last year’s mean water level averages, it’s still high. There’s potential for shoreline erosion into the spring and summer. It’s important to still be vigilant and cautious.”
The long-term average is determined based on data beginning in 1918 and through 2019. The 2020 data is still being verified.
Conditions that contribute to water levels include precipitation, evaporation, run-off from snow melt and other variables.
The lakes had wet conditions during the fall and warm weather during the winter in 2019, factors that led to the record-breaking high water levels.
Another contributor was that the lake is in a several-year high water cycle. The lakes go through cycles of high and low water levels. This will be the eighth year of a high-water cycle.
The main difference between last year and this year is that 2020 saw a greater seasonal decline this fall and winter. Each fall and winter, the water lowers and rises again in the spring and summer.
“For Lake Michigan-Huron, from 2019 to 2020, there wasn’t much seasonal decline,” Apps said. “This year, the lakes have been declining since the peak in the summer. This November to December also had dryer conditions.”
Though 2021 has been drier so far, it’s the timing that matters. This January was 7 inches below last year’s monthly average, but it’s just one month out of the many to come.
If the lakes have an increase of precipitation — combined with run-off from snow melt — this spring during its seasonal rise, it could spell high water again.
A winter storm like these past few days might add to the wet conditions, but doesn’t necessarily mean that the lakes will be as high as last year, Apps said.
“We’ll have to wait and see when we get the weather conditions,” she said.
The USACE provides a new set of six-month projections each month on its website, www.usace.army.mil.