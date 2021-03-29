Mason County was well below the normal snowfall for the year, according to Brandon Hoving, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Grand Rapids.
“Mason County was 30 to 40 inches below the normal this winter,” Hoving said.
There are three locations in Mason County were precipitation and snow fall amounts are collect according to Hoving. Those places include at the Ludington State Park, a private citizen located north of Scottville and at CoCoRaHS, a community collaborative rain, hail and snow network, which is located in Scottville.
Hoving said at this point not including additional snow fall that might happen, a total of 33.3 inches was recorded at the state park. A total of 65.6 inches was recored near the intersection of Stiles and Fountain roads and 56.1 inches in Scottville.
“All of these totals are well below normal this year,” he said. “In a typical year, Mason County can get between 85 to 95 inches of snowfall across the county.”
Having looked at the snowfall data for Scottville and noted that last year the snowfall recorded was 65.9 inches and that was similar to the winter of 2018-2019 which had a total of 64.6 inches of snowfall.
Hoving said he is not sure if the current snowfall numbers for the past several years of less snowfall will become a trend but he did note the winter of 2012-2014 produced 135 inches of snowfall.
Hoving said Mason County was not the only county in our area that experience less snowfall this year.
“Traverse City, specifically the Grand Traverse Bay area, was 60 to 70 inches below normal,” Hoving said. “We had a dry summer, a dry fall and now a dry winter which has played a role in decreasing lake levels.”
Hoving said the lake levels are down about 30 inches which is good for erosion issues but he did note that the lake levels are still above normal.
Hoving also said that we can always get an April snowstorm, but at this point, there is nothing in the weather pattern that would suggest that is going to happen anytime soon.