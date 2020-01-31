Annabelle Lowman, a fifth-grade student at Foster Elementary School, punched her ticket to the 23rd annual Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee by winning the school spelling bee in the 16th round of words Thursday.
Lowman, who was on stage Thursday after finishing in the top two students in her classroom bee a few weeks back, competed through multiple rounds of competition.
“I have been studying since I received the packet (of spelling words) about three weeks ago,” Lowman said after winning the bee. “I am excited about winning but a bit nervous about the next competition.”
Lowman along with fellow fifth-grader Katelyn Hill will represent the school at the community spelling bee at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Ludington’s Peterson Auditorium.
