Today

Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Showers with the chance of some thunder in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.