After more than 25 years serving in the Ludington Police Department, Capt. Michael Harrie is retiring to start a new job as the behavior management and safety coordinator for the West Shore Educational Service District.
The West Shore ESD Board of Education approved hiring Harrie during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
“We were fortunate to have a number of good candidates, but Mr. Harrie ... rose to the top,” West Shore ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey told the Daily News, adding that Harrie will start in his new position in October.
Harrie has served in the Ludington Police Department since 1994, and he will retire on Sept. 24, said Police Chief Mark Barnett.
When Barnett joined the department as the police chief in 2001, Harrie had already been serving for more than six years.
“I’ve had the opportunity to serve the majority of his career with him,” Barnett said. “I’ve observed him to be a thorough investigator. He has the ability to get along with a wide variety of people, and he’s got a really good head on his shoulders. He understands concepts very quickly, and he’s a very good problem-solver,” Barnett said, adding, “He’s going to be sorely missed.”
