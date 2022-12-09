After accepting the position of Ludington chief of police, Big Rapids City Police sergeant Ryan Myers has rescinded his acceptance and the position will be reposted by the City of Ludington.
“His family wasn’t ready quite yet to make the transition,” Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster stated. “We were very hopeful for him. He fit in with the community well and had a lot of experience. Decisions change lives differently and this was one of those decisions for him.”
Foster stated that the city is posting the job again statewide with hopes they find someone who will be the right fit for the position.
“We are looking wholeheartedly for someone who wants to be in Ludington,” he said. “We are looking for a person who is the right fit for the position and the community because they are basically one in the same.”
Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski will remain interim chief until the position has been filled by a permanent replacement for former chief Tim Kozal, who left the position Sept. 2. Foster said he hopes to fill the position early next spring.
“Our new goal is March,” Foster said. “Captain Wietrzykowski acknowledges the shortfall here and he will continue to serve until the position has been filled. As of now, we continue to move forward.”
Foster stated that applications for the LPD chief position will be accepted until Jan. 6, 2023.