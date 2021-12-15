The Ludington Police Department is conducting an investigation into an unspecified incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block East Dowland Street.
Police responded to the address shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday and the Michigan State Police Mobile Crime Lab arrived at the residence around 8 p.m.
Ludington Police are releasing no details about the investigation other than to acknowledge that there is one going in that block.
Sgt. Dan Thomas of the Hart MSP post confirmed that there was a request made Tuesday through the post commander for the mobile unit to respond. He did not know why the unit was requested.