After decades running restaurants together, the husband-and-wife duo behind Luciano’s Ristoranti is headed into retirement.
Leonardo and Ghada Maniaci have operated Ludington’s only Italian restaurant, with him in the kitchen and her managing the front of the house, since 1998.
“I want to thank everybody who supported us all those years,” Ghada said. “We have very good customers, and they support us.”
Ghada said Leonardo, who’s been in one kitchen or another for 50 years, “cannot work anymore because of his back, and I’m done.”
They’re now in the process of selling off the restaurant.
Named for Ghada and Leonardo’s younger son, the restaurant was known for authentic Italian cuisine.
“Everything’s homemade. Everything,” Ghada said of the menu. “We make the sauce, the dough, the alfredo sauce, the soup, fresh vegetables — everything’s fresh, from scratch, here. When we say homemade, that means homemade.”
She said the restaurant was especially known for its pizza, some of “the best” calamari, fresh garlic bread, and meat and marinara sauce.
“The marinara sauce, we put fresh basil, tons of basil in it,” she said. “The meat sauce … we put wine, like eight bottles of wine, when we cook it.”
The couple ran a series of restaurants in the Grand Rapids area before coming to Ludington to serve “almost the same menu.”
“I’ve had people come from Grand Rapids that knew me when I had a restaurant over there,” Leonardo said. “They follow me all the way up here.”
And they certainly had a good hold on the region.
“It’s the only Italian restaurant here, in town, and from Muskegon to Traverse City, it’s the only one,” Ghada said. “All homemade, good quality food. I mean, we don’t buy cheap.”
But it was “a big difference” coming from Grand Rapids into Ludington’s seasonal, tourist economy.
“You have to save the money from summer to cover your winter,” she said. “To tell you the truth, it’s too much work and too much headache and too much stress, because everybody’s waiting, and the kitchen, (it’s) too much for them. It’s hard.”
Sometimes the place would get so busy that the paper orders got printed on would stretch all the way to the floor, she said.
Ghada and Leonardo’s sons, Jawad and Luciano, both helped out in the kitchen as teenagers for a few summers.
Jawad went on to study at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City and is working on opening his own restaurant in Grand Rapids, Ghada said.
And as for the retiring couple, Ghada said she’s not sure what the future holds.
But she said they’re thinking about getting a place to live back in Grand Rapids, making Ludington their summer destination.
“Ludington is one of the best towns, beautiful town, by the way, in the summer,” she said.